PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up a big win over in-county rival Pikeville on the road on Thursday of this past week as they defeated the Panthers 1-nil in overtime.
Senior forward Kinzie Jackson scored the winning goal for BHS as she found the back of the net during the final minute of the first sudden-death overtime period bringing the Pirate fans in attendance to their feet.
Goalie Jazzy Cline saved eight of 11 Pikeville shots on goal in the win while the Lady Pirates recorded 18 shots on goal in the game.
Head coach Donna Smith’s squad continued their hit play of late as they traveled to Hazard on Saturday and defeated the Lady Bulldogs in mercy-rule fashion by a score of 10-nil.
Scores and stats from that match were not available by press time however and will be printed in next week’s edition.
The wins for BHS sees their season record improve to 5-6 on the season. They were scheduled to be back in action on Monday ad Tuesday against Shelby Valley and Lawrence County, but scores and stats from those games also were not available by press time.
Belfry returns home to play host to Pikeville on Thursday night at 6 p.m.
MARTIN COUNTY 6 BELFRY 3 (BOYS)
The Martin County Cardinals scored three unanswered goals in the second half of play against the Belfry Pirates on Wednesday, Sept. 15 which was the difference in the game as they came away with the 6-3 win.
After they fell behind quickly in the early going, BHS tied the game up as Gideon Ireson scored on back-to-back goals in the 17th and 29th minute to tie the game up at two apiece.
The Pirates took their first lead of the match few minutes later when Dalton Stacy gave them a 3-2 lead on an unassisted goal at the 36th minute mark.
That was the last time Belfry would touch the back of the net however as the Cardinals shut them out the rest of the way and surged to the three goal win.
Aiden McCoy was credited with an assist for BHS while goalie Tyler Slone saved 25 of 32 Martin County shots in the losing effort.
The Pirates were also in action on Saturday in the Kentucky 2A State Tournament at Kentucky Wesleyan University in Owensboro as they made their first appearance in the tournament.
Head coach Trenedy May’s club was eliminated in the final four round as they fell to Lexington Catholic by a final score of 10-nil.
The Pirates now have a record of 3-3 and they were scheduled to be back in action on Monday at Pikeville and Tuesday at Lawrence county, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
BHs then returns home to host Lawrence County in a noon match on Saturday.