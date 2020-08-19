WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors announced in a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 12 that the inaugural Tug River Regatta, originally planned for August 21st and 22nd, would be rescheduled to a date on 2021.
The decision came at a special meeting on Wednesday due to public health and safety concerns, as well as, existing state-guidelines that prohibited events from occurring that were set to host more than 25 people.
“While we were cautiously optimistic to announce the event, we remained hopeful that things would improve throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and allow for us to have an inaugural Regatta,” CVB Executive Director Wes Wilson said. “Of course, over the past few days and weeks, the situation deteriorated, and we had to make a decision in the public’s best interest of health and safety. That is and always will be our priority in regards to events we host.”
The 2021 edition of the Tug River Regatta will feature various events including a fish fry night at a local restaurant and an outdoor movie, as well as a kayak race, lazy river float, build it/float it contest, and fishing tournament.
“We’re already looking at 2021 and the Tug River Regatta will most certainly be an event we host when we are able to do so,” Wilson said. “Water based activities are the fastest growing form of recreation we have locally and having the natural beauty of the Tug Fork River in our very own backyard makes this an ideal event for the City of Williamson.”
An official date for the Inaugural Tug River Regatta in 2021 will be announced at a later time.