WILLIAMSON — The Inaugural Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo and Swap Meet hosted on Saturday inside of the Williamson Fieldhouse was called a huge success.
An estimated 1,000 people made their way through to historic venue between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday to check out the many vendors that were set up selling fishing related items and more.
Williamson Parks and Recreation hosted the event and said that they received positive feed back from many of the guests and vendors who attended the show.
“We cannot even begin to express our 100 percent satisfaction with the first fishing expo event,” Williamson Parks and Recreation said on their Facebook page. “To all our vendors and guests, this is why we do what we do for you. To serve our community and beyond is a privilege and a major blessing.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said that he is also releasing an online survey to all vendors so that he can hear their thoughts on the show.
Dean wanted to give a special thanks to the Friends of the Tug Fork River group and their founder Pete Runyon who partnered with Williamson Parks and Recreation to host the event.