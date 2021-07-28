NAUGAUTUCK — A long awaited dream is now becoming a reality at Tug Valley High School as the Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum has officially been launched.
The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors announced in a recent press release the election of the very first inductee class and the scheduling of the first ever Hall of Fame Induction.
The Inaugural Induction Ceremony for the TVHS Athletic Hall of Fame will be held on Friday, Sept. 3 from 3:45 PM to 6:45 PM at the high school. Ticket information for the event will be announced at a future date on the Hall’s Facebook Page and in the local news media.
The Inaugural Induction Class includes the following:
- Class of 2000 TVHS Graduate, Greg played four years Boys Basketball for TVHS. Led first ever TVHS State Championship Team in scoring. Only West Virginia Player of the Year in boys basketball in TVHS history. Was a 3-year AA 1st team All-State Team Selection in boys basketball in 1998, 1999 and 2000. Leading scorer in TVHS boys basketball history. Inaugural Class of TVHS Athletic Hall of Fame Announced
FRANKIE SMITH: Former Tug Valley High School Assistant Head Boys Basketball Coach and Head Boys Basketball Coach. Led the Panthers to their first ever West Virginia Class AA State Boys Basketball Championship as Head Coach in 1999. Was West Virginia AA State Coach of the Year in 1999.KYLE GILLMAN: Class of 2002 TVHS Graduate, Kyle played Boys Basketball for the Panthers from 1999 to 2002 and played on the 1999 WV Class AA Boys State Championship Team and on the 2001 WV Class AA State Championship Runner-Up Team. He was 1st Team AA All State Selection in 2001 and 2002.BILLY JACK PARSLEY: Class of 1996 TVHS Graduate, Billy Jack played as a 3 year starter Football and Boys Basketball. He was a 1995 AA 1st Team All-State Team Selection in Football and a 1996 AA First Team All-State Selection in Boys Basketball, the first ever 1st Team TVHS All-Stater in two different sports.KANDAS WORKMAN: Class of 2004 TVHS Graduate, Kandas was 1st Team AA All-State in Girls Basketball in 2003 and 2004. Was a four-year starter in Girls basketball.AUSTIN VANCE: Class of 2011 TVHS Graduate, Austin was a four-year starter in boys basketball and a three-year starter in football. Scored over 1000 career points in basketball and gained over 1500 career rushing yards in football. Was a 2011 AA 1stTeam All State Basketball Selection and a 2010 AA 2nd team All State Football Selection as well.
NICOLE COLEGROVE: Class of 1993 TVHS Graduate, Nicole was a 3-time Class AA All-State 1st Team Selection from 1991, 1992 and 1993. She played both Girls Basketball and Girls Softball. She was a member of the first ever All Area Girls Softball Team in 1993.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.