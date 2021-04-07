LAUREL CREEK — Local anglers will soon be able to test their skills against one another as the Inaugural Bob Wellman Memorial Fishing Tournament is scheduled to be held at Laurel Lake on Saturday, April 24.
The event is free of charge and will include prizes for biggest fish caught in the adult and children division.
On the morning of the tournament, the lake will be stocked with 500 pounds of trout and certain fish will be color tagged for cash prizes of $10 and $20 per fish.
A special fish will be tagged as “the Mayor” in honor of Bob Wellman’s unofficial title as the Mayor of Dingess and will be worth $100 if caught in the tournament.
Event organizers Greg “Hootie” Smith and Johnny Nick Hager said they also plan on holding hourly drawings for door prizes throughout the day for registered participants.
“It’s an honor for us to establish this tournament in Memory of Bob Wellman,” Hager said, “Growing up in Dingess, Bob influenced my life from a young age with his love for our community. I was blessed to become friends with him with my mentor and every time I am working on a community project he is on my mind.”
Smith also carried those same sentiments regarding Wellman saying, “On July 2, 2019, our loss was Heaven’s gain when our friend Bob Wellman went home to be with the Lord. Bob always had a passion for the people of the community and fishing, so please join us in honoring Bob and his family at this special event.”
For more information or to make a donation, you can contact Greg “Hootie” Smith at (304)-785-3462 or Johnny Nick Hager at (304)-784-8108.