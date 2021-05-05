Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Inaugural Bob Wellman Memorial Fishing Tournament was held on Saturday, April 24 at Laurel Lake in Mingo County. The event was hosted by Mingo County residents Greg “Hootie” Smith and Johnny Nick Hager. The event was held in honor of the late Wellman, who was referred to as the “Mayor of Dingess.” Cash prizes and gift cards were given out participants. Hager and Smith each wanted to thank the sponsors who helped make the first time event possible.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

