The Inaugural Battle of the Borders Bowling Tournament was held this past weekend at two bowling centers in Mingo County and Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
The two-day event pitted the top five bowlers comined from all of the leagues in both the men’s and women’s divisions at the Hatfield McCoy Recreation Center just outside of Williamson and Bowl-Rite Lanes in Floyd County against one-another in a winner-take-all matchup.
The men bowled against the men and the women bowled against the woman. Total pinfall determined the winner of each division and the bowling center who won each event got bragging rights with a trophy to be displayed in there center for one year until next years event.
Tournament organizer Jesse Hawkins said that he came up with the idea to host the two location tournament, as a way to help the bowlers from the two different leagues intermingle and help promote the sport in the area.
“The whole idea behind organizing this event for me was to try and get more interaction with the bowlers from the Hatfield McCoy Rec. Center with the bowlers Bowl-Rite Lanes in Prestonsburg and to try and get together for a yearly event,” Hawkins said. “Not all of our bowlers bowl over there and not a lot of their bowlers bowl here so its just a way to meet each other and have a fun competitive event. “
Hawkins also said another idea for planning the first time event was because one house is located in West Virginia and the other is in Kentucky, which reminded him of a Hatfield McCoy Feud type battle, hence the name Battle of the Borders.
The tournament started on Saturday as they bowled three games at Hatfield McCoy Recreation Center in Williamson and then wrapped up on Sunday with three games at Bowl Rite Lanes in Prestonsburg on Sunday.
Both centers were able to take home bragging rights from the inaugural event as the bowlers from the Hatfield McCoy Recreation Center won the male division while the female bowlers from Bowl-Rite Lanes took home the crown.
The HM Rec. Center bowlers from the male division finished the two-days with a total pinfall of 6,621 which was good 354 more pins than Bowl-Rite Lanes who finished with a total of 6,267.
The female bowlers from Bowl-Rite Lanes were just as dominant as they finished the two-days with a pinfall of 4,912 good for 394 more than the HM Rec. Center who ended with 4,518.
The male bowlers who made up the team representing the Hatfield McCoy Rec. Center were Hawkins, Neil Wicker, Metro Murrell, Mikey Farmer, and Trevor Curry while the female team was made up of Chris Varney, Kim Varney, Angela Thompson, Janet Barber, and Virginia Browning.
The male bowlers representing Bowl-Rite Lanes were Jacob Harrell, Brandon Taylor, Scott King, Jerry Lowe, and Chris Branham while the top females were Nicole Mosley Barb Roop, Bridget Hall, Tiffany Hall, and Debbie Stanley.
In the men’s’ tournament Hawkins had the best three-game score as he totaled a 768 in the three games at the HM Rec. Center on Saturday while teammate Mikey Farmer had the best individual game as he bowled a 267 in the first game on Sunday in Prestonsburg.
Debbie Stanley led the way in the women’s division with the best three game score as she bowled a total of 567 on Saturday in Williamson while Angela Thompson posted the best single game score in the female division as she put up a 204 in the third game on Saturday.
Hawkins said that there are five different leagues at the Hatfield McCoy Recreation Center and then four different leagues in Prestonsburg and Pikeville.
He said anyone wanting to participate in a league can sign up at either center or message them on their respective Facebook page.