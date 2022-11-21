Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Huntington Prep came to Mingo County on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to play their first game at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.

The Express, which is known as one of the top prep schools in the nation having produced several NBA players, cruised to a 71-38 win over Wesley Christian School from nearby Allen, Kentucky.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you