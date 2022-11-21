WILLIAMSON — Huntington Prep came to Mingo County on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to play their first game at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The Express, which is known as one of the top prep schools in the nation having produced several NBA players, cruised to a 71-38 win over Wesley Christian School from nearby Allen, Kentucky.
The game was the night cap of the inaugural E&A Hoops Dreams Classic, which also featured Logan Buddy League action and a scrimmage by Lenore as warm-up action.
There were several highlight dunks that brought the youngsters in attendance roaring to their feet.
“We would like to thank everyone for coming out to our inaugural Hoop Dreams Classic event,” owners Elizabeth and Andrew Evans said on their Facebook page. “Our plan is to bring prep teams to the Williamson Fieldhouse annually! The smiles on the buddy league players’ faces says it all. They enjoyed their night! Thank you to all the teams, fans, sponsors and supporters!”
The game also marked the return of Wesley Christian head coach Shawn Ward to his home county as the first year Circuit Rider mentor is a native of Gilbert and a graduate of Mingo Central High School.
He is also assisted by former Man guard Peyton Adams in the first year of trying to rebuild the national hoops program at the Floyd County school.
E&A Hoops Dreams is also hosting a Middle School Tournament at the Fieldhouse next month that will feature several area boys’ and girls’ squads including Lenore, Belfry, Matewan, Burch, Gilbert, Kermit, Crum, West Logan, Mullins, Jenkins and Huntington middle schools.
The full schedule for the Dec. 10 tournament will be released in the coming days.
