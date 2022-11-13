Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

E&A Hoop Dreams is hosting their Inaugural Hoop Dreams Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. 

WILLIAMSON — High School basketball season is under way as area teams have begun practicing for the 2022 season. Local fans can get an early taste of hoops action in person this week as E&A Hoops Dreams is hosting their Inaugural Hoops Dreams Classic at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

The event will see an entire evening of basketball played inside the historic venue with the main event being a clash between Huntington Prep and Wesley Christian in the night cap at 7:30 p.m. 

