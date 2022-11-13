WILLIAMSON — High School basketball season is under way as area teams have begun practicing for the 2022 season. Local fans can get an early taste of hoops action in person this week as E&A Hoops Dreams is hosting their Inaugural Hoops Dreams Classic at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
The event will see an entire evening of basketball played inside the historic venue with the main event being a clash between Huntington Prep and Wesley Christian in the night cap at 7:30 p.m.
Huntington Prep and Wesley Christian are two local National Prep level teams that have recently restarted their programs after shutting down due to COVID-19. Huntington Prep, led by coach Arkell Bruce, re-started prior to the 2021-2022 season a year ago while Wesley Christian, led by Gilbert native Shawn Ward, is re-booting this year for the first time since 2019.
Huntington Prep has regularly been in the Top 25 nationally and is well known for having produced a handful of talented players over the year including NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins along with fellow NBA players Thomas Bryant, Jonathan Kuminga, Gorgui Deing, Keldon Johnson, Sim Bhullar, and others.
"We are very excited to bring high level basketball to Mingo County," Elizabeth Evans of E&A Hoops Dreams said. "Giving younger players the experience to watch this level of basketball means a lot to us. We also want to give the fans a personal experience as well like autographs, meet and greets, and photos. Some will never see basketball at this level. Bringing in names that you more than likely will see in the NBA, the young players and fans will keep these memories for a lifetime and that’s what we want to accomplish with these events. We are looking to grow and make these events better and better every year."
Prior to the clash between the two prep squads a pair of the top local middle school programs in Lenore and Belfry will face off in an exhibition game beginning at 6. The Rangers are led by 8th grader Preston May while Belfry is led by returning 8th grade guards Zade Rash and Carter Jude.
Prior to the middle school game, the Logan Buddy League will kick things off by playing games beginning at 5.
E&A Hoops Dreams is run by co-owners and cousins Elizabeth Evans and Andrew Evans who are both graduates of Tug Valley High School. They have hosted several events beginning with 5-on-5 tournaments back in the summer and also provide skill work for players of all ages in groups and individual work.
Seven of the current Huntington Prep players have D1 offers including Maki Johnson (Louisville, Ohio State, Kansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, and others), Jordan McCullum (Missouri, Georgia, Ole Miss, and others) Dillon Tingler (Eastern Michigan, Akron, Marshall, and others), Larry Johnson (Texas, WVU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Florida, Oregon, and others), Brett Wright (Alabama-Huntsville and New Orleans), Del Jones (Texas A&M, NC State, Tennessee, and others), and Ronald Jessamy (Marquette, USC, South Florida and others).
Wesley Christian has one player with current D1 offers in Andre Skelin, a 6-foot-8 senior wing from Zagreb, Croatia, who already has two offers from Towson and the College of Charleston.
Jalen Spencer, a 6-3 senior from Toronto, Canada, and Matej Prising, a 6-0 senior from Belgrade, Serbia, are two of the Riders' top back court players.
Wesley Christian's two big men are Sacky Sefe and Williams Tshimanga. Sefe, just a freshman, is 6-10 and hails from Accra, Ghana. Tshimanga is a 6-9 sophomore from Lubumbashi in the Republic of Congo.
Coach Shawn Ward, who is a graduate of Mingo Central High School, was formerly an assistant coach for the Circuit Riders and was brought back to Allen, Kentucky this year to guide the re-boot of the program.
E&A Hoops Dreams is also hosting an all-day middle school tournament at the Williamson Fieldhouse on Dec. 10 which will feature several area boys' and girls' squads including Lenore, Belfry, Matewan, Burch, Gilbert, Kermit, Crum, West Logan, Mullins, Jenkins, and Huntington middle schools.
The full schedule for the Dec. 10 tournament will be released in the coming days.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.