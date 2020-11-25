HAZARD, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets saw their 2020 football season come to a close this past Saturday night as they fell to district foe Hazard by a final score of 37-14 in the first round of the Class 1A UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl played at Daniel Field.
The homestanding Bulldogs (3-5) jumped ahead early on in the contest as they led 8-0 after one quarter of play, 16-0 at the break, and extended their margin to 23 at 37-14 by the final buzzer.
After Hazard extended their lead to 23-0 following a TD drive to start the second half, the Hornets got on the board as senior Dominick Francis found fellow senior Seth Mayhorn on a 21 yard scoring strike and the two-point try cut the Bulldog lead back to two scores at 23-8.
The ‘Dogs answered the Phelps score on their following possession however and pushed the lead back up to three scores.
Francis then found the end zone for the first time with his legs on the following Phelps possession as he punched it in from three-yards out to make the score 30-14 with 8:25 to go.
A Bulldog TD with 5:11 to go put the game out of reach for good as the season come to a close for the Hornets.
Phelps will say goodbye to arguably the best football player to don the blue-and-white as utility-back Dominick Francis played his final game. Francis ends his career in Phelps as the all-time leading rusher in school history, despite missing a few games his freshman season due to injury.
Phelps finished the 2020 season with a 1-7 record and second year coach Andrew West will say goodbye to 10 seniors in total, according to the roster on file at KHSAA.