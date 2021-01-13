The Phelps Hornets suffered a pair of defeats in their first two games of the 2021 season this past week, with both games coming on the road.
In the season opening game on Monday, Jan. 4, coach Cameron Smith’s squad made the trek to Lawrence County to tussle with the Bulldogs.
The blue-and-white were stung by a slow second quarter that saw them be outscored 22-2, and that proved to be the difference as LC cruised to the 60-40 win.
Senior guard Dominick Francis was the lone Phelps player to score in double figures on the night as he finished with 13 points, including two long balls.
Jaylen Wells was next on the score sheet with eight point while Logan Layne and Hayden Mounts each scored five, Jaeshon Nugent tossed in four, Eric Daniels tallied three, and Mason Prater rounded out the scoring with two.
The Hornets had little time to rest as they hit the road again the following night on Tuesday, Jan. 12 for a game at Floyd Central and the Jags came away with the 78-64 win.
Nugent had a strong bounce back game for the blue-and-white as he dropped a team high 20 points and also grabbed a team high seven rebounds.
Prater followed him with 12 points, including four threes, while Francis joined them in double figures with 11.
Mayhorn added eight points and six boards while Wells contributed seven, Layne totaled four, and Daniels finished with two.
The Hornets looked to put the first win in their column on Tuesday night as they were in action in the 15th Region Tournament All A Classic against East Ridge at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Tuesday. Scores and stats from that game were not available at press time.
Phelps will take the court for their first home game on Friday night as they welcome the Belfry Pirates and head coach Mark Thompson to “Hornetville.”