HARLAN, Ky. - The Phelps Hornets continued their impressive start to the 2019 campaign this past Friday night as they went on the road to Harlan and defeated the Harlan Green Dragons by a final score of 27-18.
Junior running back Dominick Francs continued to dominate opposing defenses as he led the Phelps running attack with 140 yards on 17 carries and two scores on the day.
The Hornets (2-0) wasted no time taking command of the game as they took an early lead on a 3-yard run from fullback Seth Mayhorn. Will Gooslin's PAT was good and the Hornets held the early 7-0 lead.
Coach Andrew West's club would quickly get the ball back and strike again as Francis reached pay dirt for the first time on a 3-yard jaunt. Gooslin's kick was no good but the Hornets took a 13-0 lead.
After the Green Dragons (0-3) got on the board with a safety to cut the lead to 13-2, junior quarterback Riley Dotson found the end zone on a 1-yard run.
Mayhorn's two-point try was good and the Hornets took a 21-2 lead into the halftime locker room.
Coming out of the halftime locker room Phelps looked to take the wind out of the sails of the home team and they did just that as Francis scored for the second time of the day, this time from four yards out to give them their largest lead of the day at 27-2.
Harlan would add two scores late in the game to make the final score look a lot closer than the game itself as the scoreboard read 27-18 when the clock struck zero.
The Hornets outgained Harlan by a large margin as they totaled 317 yards compared to only 188 for the Green Dragons. Phelps rushed for 294 yards while giving up 77 on the ground.
Francis led the way with the 140 yards and two scores while Mayhorn added 14 rushes for 89 yards and a score and junior Tyrell Hollis ran the ball nine times for 43 yards. Daniel Smith had three carries for 27 yards while Dotson also added a score on the ground.
Defensively, the Hornets were led by Smith who finished the game with a team high 12 tackles including 2.5 sacks. Bryson Locklear finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery from his safety position while Hollis and Joey Scott each has seven tackles. Defensive tackle Kenzeth Ratliff also added six tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage.
With the win the Hornets improve to 2-0 on the young season and they will remain on the road this Friday night as they play their first ever meeting with the new Martin County Cardinals.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium in Inez.
Score by quarters
PH (2-0).13 8 6 0 27
HR (0-3)..0 2 8 8 18
First quarter
PH Seth Mayhorn, 3-yard run (Will Gooslin kick)
PH Dominick Francis, 3-yard run (run failed)
Second quarter
HR Safety
PH Riley Dotson, 1-yard run (Mayhorn run)
Third quarter
PH Dominick Francis, 4-yard run (kick failed)
HR Juan Bynum, 7-yard run (Juan Bynum run)
Fourth quarter
HR Juan Bynum, 23-yard pass from Connor Scearse (Connor Scearse run)
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.