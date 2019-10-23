GRAYSON, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets won a neutral field game on Friday night at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky as they surged past the Sayre Spartans in the second half and picked up the 41-13 win.
The game was still up for grabs as the two teams went into the halftime locker rooms, with the Hornets leading the Spartans 14-10.
But first year coach Andrew West made some adjustments at halftime and his squad and outscored their opponent 27-3 in the second half to pick up their fourth win of the season.
The Hornets (4-4) ran the ball at will all night long as they amassed a total of 47- yards on the ground on the day, led by junior back Dominick Francis. Francis toted the rock 21 times for 237 total yards and three scores on the day as Sayre had no answer for his power running style.
Fellow junior athlete Tyrell Hollis also had a good day as he totaled 150 yards on 14 carries and scored two times while fullback Seth Mayhorn ran the ball nine times for 77 yards.
Defensively Phelps was led by sophomore Landon Dotson in tackles as he picked up nine on the day including one behind the line of scrimmage.
Christian Land added eight tackles and had an interception and returned in 23 yards while his brother Cainan Land also intercepted a pass and returned it 42 yards to the house for the pick six.
Mayhorn and Hollis each added seven tackles apiece for coach West’s defense, including three sacks by Mayhorn from his defensive end position. With the loss Sayre falls to 1-5 on the year in only their second season of organized football since folding the sport in 1977. They are coached by former Marshall and NFL quarterback Chad Pennington. The Spartans are back in action on Friday at Bishop Brossart.
The win pulls the Hornets back to .500 on the season at 4-4 as they enter back into the district portion of their schedule on Friday night and play the 5-3 Hazard Bulldogs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Hazard.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.