After months of waiting, basketball teams in Mingo County will be returning to game action on the hardwood this week as the delayed season is scheduled to begin on March 4.
After originally being scheduled to start in December, Winter sports were delayed to Jan by Gov. Jim Justice and then delayed again until March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Girls squads will return to action first as they are allowed to play games on March 3 while boys’ teams across the state will take the court again on March 5.
The Mingo Central Lady Miners and coach Kim Davis Smith will come out of the gates and play three games in four days. They are scheduled to play at Logan to open the season on Wednesday, at Phelps on Friday, before returning home to play Mount View on Saturday.
Coach Clyde Farley and the Tug Valley Lady Panthers are set play two games in as many days to start their season. TVHS will open the campaign on Thursday at Poca and then return home Friday to play Lawrence County.
On the boys side, MCHS and head coach Stan Elkins will also play two games in two days to start their slate as they travel to Bluefield on Friday and host Point Pleasant on Saturday.
Tug Valley and head man Garland “Rabbit” Thompson will kick off the season on Friday at Class A foe Greenbrier West. TVHS will play their first home game on Tuesday, March 9 as they welcome rival Mingo Central to Naugatuck for the annual “Battle of Bloody Mingo.”
It’s been nearly a year since any game action was played on the hardwood in West Virginia as the last action was the Class A Regional Finals that were played on March 11, 2020.
Tug Valley punched their ticket to the State Tournament that night as they defeated Parkersburg Catholic 41-38, but the postseason was postponed the following day and never was played.
While teams have the all-clear to resume action, they still have to stay out of the “red” on the daily West Virginia Department of Education COVID-19 metric map.