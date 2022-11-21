Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The time has come to put away the football pads and cleats and pull out the basketball shorts and sneakers as all local schools have officially hit the hardwood for practice in preparation for the 2022-2023 season.

Boys’ teams in West Virginia were finally able to start preseason practice Monday, Nov. 14, while girls’ squads in the Mountain State were able to get going one week prior on Monday, Nov. 7.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

