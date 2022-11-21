The time has come to put away the football pads and cleats and pull out the basketball shorts and sneakers as all local schools have officially hit the hardwood for practice in preparation for the 2022-2023 season.
Boys’ teams in West Virginia were finally able to start preseason practice Monday, Nov. 14, while girls’ squads in the Mountain State were able to get going one week prior on Monday, Nov. 7.
Up at Miner Mountain, head coaches Kim Davis Smith and Stan Elkins have been using their auxiliary gym for practice as the floor of their main gym is being re-done and was set to be completed on Monday.
Coach Elkins also brought his squad down for two practice days at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday. The Miners will play two games at the venue this season during the Hatfield and McCoy Classic.
Down at Naugatuck, coaches Garland “Rabbit” Thompson and Clyde Farley have been sharing the lone gym in Naugatuck along with the Tug Valley cheerleaders, who are competing for another state title Dec. 10 in Huntington.
Coach Farley is hoping to guide his Lady Panthers back to the state tournament for the third straight season this year while coach Thompson is returning every player from a season ago and hopes to also lead the Panthers back to Charleston after they lost out in the Region Final a year ago.
Across the Tug Fork River in Pike County, hoops squads got a much bigger head start as they began practicing in early October.
Head coach Michael Hagy will be at the helm for his first full season at Belfry this winter after taking over midway through the season a year ago. He coached the Pirates to an 8-6 record in 14 games.
He and longtime girls’ head coach Kevin Deskins will field squads that have limited returning experience but are still hopeful to produce successful seasons on the hardwood this year.
Across the mountain at Phelps High School, girls’ head coach Justin McCoy returns every Lady Hornet this season and looks to be much more competitive.
Brandon Ratliff is back for his second season leading the boys’ program, but it was his first full offseason at the helm as he was hired right before the first game a year ago.
The Williamson Daily News will publish the Southern West Virginia High School Basketball Preview edition on Wednesday, Dec. 7, which will feature season previews for teams in Mingo, Logan, Boone and Lincoln counties as well as Belfry and Phelps High Schools from Kentucky.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.