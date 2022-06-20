HUNTINGTON — Both the Mingo Central and Tug Valley basketball squads had a busy first week of the summer three-week practice period, which began Monday, June 13.
Both the Miners and the Panthers closed out the week by attending the two-day Marshall Basketball Team Camp on Friday and Saturday on the campus of Marshall University.
Each team got to play a total of six varsity and six junior varsity games over a two-day span, with at least two of the games being played inside the Cam Henderson Center, the home gymnasium of the Thundering Herd.
“We enjoy coming down here to play,” Tug coach coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “I told the guys before we came down here, I said ‘Guys, if we win one game down there let’s make sure it’s the one we play on the Herd’s home floor.’ And we got that done, we just beat Spring Valley.”
“We came out this morning at 9 a.m. and played a pretty good team, and they kind of cleaned our clock,” Mingo coach Stan Elkins said. “It was early, and we weren’t ready to play, but then we responded and beat Van and then just beat Fayetteville Perry. We enjoy coming down here, it’s a good experience for the kids.”
Both the Miners and the Panthers will continue to put in work until the end of the three-week period, which will be on Friday, July 1.