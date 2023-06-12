Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

tug at wvu.jpg

The Tug Valley Panther basketball team pose for a photo by the Jerry West statue outside of the WVU Coliseum during the West Virginia Basketball Team Camp held this past weekend. 

 Submitted Photo

The Tug Valley Panthers got a jump start on the three-week practice period this past weekend as they used flex days and traveled north to compete in the West Virginia Basketball Team Camp.

Head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson was pleased with the Panthers effort as they went 4-2 over the weekend playing games against teams from Pennsylvania and Maryland.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings