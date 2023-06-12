The Tug Valley Panthers got a jump start on the three-week practice period this past weekend as they used flex days and traveled north to compete in the West Virginia Basketball Team Camp.
Head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson was pleased with the Panthers effort as they went 4-2 over the weekend playing games against teams from Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The highlight of the weekend was the chance for the Class A school from Mingo County to play on the floor of the WVU Coliseum.
During the three-week period the Panthers will play games at the University of Pikeville, at Marshall University, and at Johnson Central High School. They are also going to try to schedule a game or two in Naugatuck according to coach Thompson.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.