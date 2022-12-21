Local high school basketball will have plenty of local action to check out the week after Christmas as both Belfry and Tug Valley High Schools are hosting holiday tournaments this season.
The Pirates are hosting the 2022 edition of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic which is the longest running basketball tournament in the area. This year’s tournament will be the 48th edition of the classic and will feature 18 games over a three-day span from Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Dec. 30.
“We were worried for a while that we would have a tough time getting it filled,” Belfry coach Michael Hagy said. “But then out of nowhere teams started hitting us up to play in it. Since I’ve been at Belfry I think this is the biggest variety of teams that we’ve had playing from different states. At least four states are playing in it. I expect it to be a really good tournament this year.”
This 2022 Schoolboy Classic will feature teams from Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennesse, and Indiana.
Tug Valley is bringing back their holiday tournament this season after a several year hiatus and are giving it a new name, as it will be dubbed the Kaydence Maynard Christmas Classic.
Kaydence Maynard was the 13-year-old stepdaughter of assistant coach Tyler Hodge who tragically passed away on Aug. 6, 2022.
“Every game that we played home or away she was there,” Hodge said of Maynard. “She was always right behind the bench and coach (Rabbit) Thompson would always walk out and pat her and say ‘I’m glad to see you here today.’ There were probably 10 games in 13 years that she wasn’t at. She loved Tug Valley basketball.”
The two-day tournament in Naugatuck will tip-off on Thursday, Dec. 29 and will wrap up the following day on Friday, Dec. 30. The tournament will see nine games played each day with games being played from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. There will be a variety of games including middle school, junior varsity, and varsity.
Former standout WVU guard Juwan Staten is bringing his Flight Academy Prep team down from Dayton. Ohio to play the Wesley Christian Prep squad led by Mingo County native Shawn Ward on the second night of the event.
48th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic (All games at BHS)
Belfry vs Boyd County Middle School, 12:30 p.m.
Betsy Layne vs Breathitt County, 2:00 p.m.
Belfry vs Hazard (Girls), 3:30 p.m.
Wesley Christian Prep vs Daniel Boone (TN), 5:00 p.m.
Magoffin County vs Avon (IN), 6:30 p.m.
Belfry vs Floyd Central, 8:00 p.m.
Belfry vs West Carter (Girls), 12:30 p.m.
Floyd Central vs Huntington, 2:00 p.m.
Avon (IN) vs Betsy Layne, 3:30 p.m.
Pike Central vs Breathitt County, 5:00 p.m.
Daniel Boone (TN) vs Magoffin County, 6:30 p.m.
Belfry vs South Gibson (TN), 8:00 p.m.
Daniel Boone (TN) vs Floyd Central, 12:30 p.m.
Pike Central vs Avon (IN), 2:00 p.m.
Breathitt County vs South Gibson (TN), 3:30 p.m.
Belfry vs Knott Central (Girls), 5:00 p.m.
Magoffin County vs Huntington, 6:30 p.m.
Belfry vs Betsy Layne, 8:00 p.m.
Kaydence Maynard Christmas Classic (All games at TVHS)
Kermit vs Louisa Middle School, 9:30 a.m.
Lenore vs Madison Middle School, 10:45 a.m.
Mingo Central JV vs Tucker County JV, 12:00 p.m.
Tug Valley C-Team All-Stars, 1:15 p.m.
Cameron JV vs Martin County JV, 2:30 p.m.
Tug Valley JV vs Gilmer County JV, 3:30 p.m.
Martin County vs Wesley Christian Regional, 4:45 p.m.
Cameron vs Tucker County, 6:15 p.m.
Tug Valley vs Gilmer County, 7:45 p.m.
Lenore vs Louisa Middle School, 9:30 a.m.
Kermit vs Belfry Middle School, 10:45 a.m.
Tolsia JV vs Tucker County JV, 12:00 p.m.
Tug Vally C Team All-Stars, 1:15 p.m.
Tug Valley JV vs Cameron JV, 2:15 p.m.
Tucker County vs Wesley Christian Regional, 3:30 p.m.
West Logan vs Martin County, 5:15 p.m.
Wesley Christian Prep vs Flight Academy, 7:00 p.m.
Tug Valley vs Cameron, 8:45 p.m.
