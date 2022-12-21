Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Local high school basketball will have plenty of local action to check out the week after Christmas as both Belfry and Tug Valley High Schools are hosting holiday tournaments this season.

The Pirates are hosting the 2022 edition of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic which is the longest running basketball tournament in the area. This year’s tournament will be the 48th edition of the classic and will feature 18 games over a three-day span from Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Dec. 30.

