HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Municipal Development Authority has unanimously approved donating land to Marshall University for the construction of a baseball stadium.
The nearly 4-acre land is located on 2nd Avenue in Huntington, directly north of the Marshall University softball field. The university still needs to acquire land totaling more than 4 acres directly to the west of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority lot, which is owned by McGinnis Investment Corp. A CSX right of way weaves between the properties.
One board member was absent for Thursday’s vote, which occurred during a special meeting.
The vote comes after Marshall University’s Board of Governors last month approved a plan to move forward with building a baseball stadium for the university’s team. The new plan moves the project from a lot in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington to the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue, placing the stadium behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
Huntington Municipal Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Burns said Friday the authority loves the new location because it will help the university create an athletic complex, which brings synergy and cost savings via combined restrooms, concessions and more with the softball program.
Burns added that the new site will allow 24th Street to remain intact and open to traffic. A plan had been discussed to create a new road to connect 5th and 3rd avenues.
“What it also does is it opens up the 8 acres that they had previously identified as the stadium site,” she said. “We have 5 acres next to that, and so now it gives us, you know, 13 acres total that we can co-develop for commercial use.”
In 2019, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority approved selling the 5th Avenue land and a parking lot of the former Flint Group Pigments to Marshall for $468,000, with the thought that it would be the location of the baseball stadium. But implications of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the project to a halt.
It was during that time the university reassessed its plan by looking at the costs, how quickly it could be built and what was best for the community.
Initial 2019 project bids came back higher than the athletic department was comfortable with — about $28 million, compared with the original estimate between $18 million and $20 million, which is part of the reason the project was delayed.
The City of Huntington has committed $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new baseball stadium, which will work as a kickoff point for the project, which is expected to take 15 months. A contractor will be selected after a bid process in October, with a request the contractor follow the original plans as closely as possible.
Burns said in making plans to gift the land to the university, the parties have agreed that $1 million of that American Rescue Plan Act funding will be used to pay a debt on the ACF property, currently owed by the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. In return, the state will provide a relief of lien on the acreage needed for the baseball field.
“It does a couple things for us. It obviously allows us to pay toward our debt, and it also establishes a kind of land value for the property,” she said. “From a Marshall standpoint, it makes it much more simpler and they don’t have to have the property appraised. There’s just things that state code requires them to do, and this really eliminates all that because we are just donating.”
Burns said the university has three months to complete their due diligence and they hope to finalize the transaction at the end of September or early October. Marshall said last month they hope construction will start in October.
A legal advertisement published in Thursday’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch said Marshall University is hosting a required prebid conference on the project at https://tinyurl.com/MU23PBSTADIUM-PRE-BID at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 7. The meeting will familiarize potential bidders with the project location, site conditions and other information.
Proposals will be accepted until 2 p.m. July 21, at which time the bid opening will take place.
Original plans called for a 3,000-seat stadium that could be expanded to 3,500 seats for postseason play. It would feature three levels, artificial turf, two full-size batting cages, three locker rooms, a team lounge, an indoor and outdoor club with box suites, and an open and transparent concourse. It was designed by AECOM, an infrastructure firm that designed the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex and the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility.
If all goes according to plan, the Herd will debut in its new home by the 2024 season.