WHEELING — Another shiny, green and gold state championship sign — the first for football — soon will adorn the hill along Highlander Way leading to Huntington High School.

Second-seeded Huntington (13-1) ascended to the mountaintop of West Virginia high school football Saturday when it defeated No. 1 seed Parkersburg South 28-3 in the Class AAA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

