HUNTINGTON — Few teams are eager to see Martinsburg on their high school football schedule, but Huntington is thrilled for the opportunity to take on the Bulldogs.
The second-seeded Highlanders (11-1) entertain No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium in a rematch of the 2021 West Virginia Class AAA state championship game. The winner of the state semifinal contest moves on to the state title game Dec. 4 in Wheeling vs. the victor from Saturday’s other 1:30 p.m. semifinal featuring No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1).
“Let’s fill the stands,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said, encouraging fans to come out for the game Saturday. “No excuses.”
Martinsburg defeated Huntington 62-21 in the 2021 title game. The Bulldogs have won five of the last six state championships and six of the last nine. Martinsburg edged Huntington 9-7 for the championship in 2013.
The Class AA semifinals include No. 6 North Marion (10-2) at No. 2 Independence (11-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and No. 9 Herbert Hoover (9-2) at No. 5 Frankfort (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Class A semifinals feature fifth seed Wheeling Central (10-1) at top-seeded James Monroe (12-0) at 4 p.m. Friday and No. 11 Doddridge County (10-2) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Parkersburg High’s Stadium Field.
Ohio playoffs
Ironton (14-0) takes on Germantown Valley View (13-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division V state semifinals at Cincinnati Princeton’s Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium.
The winner advances to the state championship game at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton vs. the victor from the other semifinal featuring Canfield South Range (14-0) and Liberty Center (14-0). The Raiders and Tigers meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Robert J. Bishop Stadium in Clyde, Ohio.
Kentucky playoffs
Ashland (9-4) continues its astonishing recovery from a 2-4 start when it visits the Christian Academy of Louisville (13-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class AAA state semifinals. Mason County (13-0) goes to Bardstown (13-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal.
The winners meet at noon Dec. 3 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington for the state championship.
In the Class A semifinals, Raceland (12-1) plays host to Louisville Holy Cross (10-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal pits Newport Central Catholic (11-2) against host Pikeville (10-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The winners meet in for the state title at noon Dec. 2 at Kroger Field.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.