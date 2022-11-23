Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Few teams are eager to see Martinsburg on their high school football schedule, but Huntington is thrilled for the opportunity to take on the Bulldogs.

The second-seeded Highlanders (11-1) entertain No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium in a rematch of the 2021 West Virginia Class AAA state championship game. The winner of the state semifinal contest moves on to the state title game Dec. 4 in Wheeling vs. the victor from Saturday’s other 1:30 p.m. semifinal featuring No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

