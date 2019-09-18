RED JACKET - The Mingo Central boys' soccer team continued their hot start to the 2019 season as they won three matches over the course of the past two weeks to improve their overall record to 7-3.
MINGO CENTRAL 7, CHAPMANVILLE 0: The Miners had their way with the visiting Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 5 as they cruised to the 7-nil victory at "Buck" Harless Stadium. Junior Tucker Wellman had a career game for coach Noah Rhode's club as he knocked in five of the teams seven goals. Seniors Garrett Noe and Malik Gray each added a goal. Ethen Mendoza and Tyler Slone each had two assists to lead the Miners while Peyton Sansom, Kelan Wallace, and Garrett Noe each had one. Goalie Justin May recorded the clean sheet with two saves.
MINGO CENTRAL 8, PARK CATH 1: On Friday, Sept. 6 Mingo Central competed for the first time in the Bishop's Cup at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar and came away with a big win over Parkersburg Catholic by a final of 8-1. Garrett Noe led the Miners with three goals while Tyler Slone added two. Freshmen Peyton Sansom and Kelan Wallace also scored a goal as did senior Ethen Mendoza. Slone, Noe, and Mendoza each picked up two assists while Caleb Rogers and Malik Gray added one.
HUNT ST. JOE 4, MINGO CENTRAL 0: In the second day of the Bishop's Cup the Miners went up against the Irish and took their first defeat of the season. Garrett Noe had a scoring opportunity early in the game in a one on one situation with the Irish goalie but could not connect to give the Miners the lead. St. Joe then grabbed all the momentum and took a 2-0 halftime lead and secured the 4-0 win. Goalie Justin May recorded six saves.
MINGO CENTRAL 9, LOGAN 1: The Miners hosted Cardinal Conference foe Logan on Tuesday, Sept 10 and had their way with the Wildcats cruising to the 9-1 win. Garrett Noe, Tyler Slone, and Ethen Mendoza each scored two goals to lead the way while Kelan Wallace, Tucker Wellman, and Peyton Sansom each scored one. Noe's two goals gave him 55 for his career which is now tops in school history. Noe also had four assists against the Wildcats while Slone chipped in two and Malik Gray, Caleb Rogers each added one,
WINFIELD 2, MINGO CENTRAL 0: On Saturday, Sept. 14 Mingo Central made the long trip to Winfield to play the reigning Class AA/A State Champions. The Miners could never muster any offense against the Generals but played solid defense holding them to only two goals. Coach Noah Rhode's club gave up two goals in the first half and then shut them out the remainder of the game to keep the score at 2-0. Last season, Winfield beat Mingo Central by a final score of 9-0, so that is a seven goal differential. Goalie Justin May recorded eight saves.
Below are more roundups from recent games:
BELFRY 16, MAN 2: The Belfry Pirates blasted the Man Hillbillies in a soccer match on Saturday, Sept. 7 by a final score of 16-2. Coach Tim McNamee saw 10 different players score goals in the contest as Dalton Stacy led the way with three while Miles McCoy and Eli Runyon each added two. Ryan Varney, Aiden McCoy, Logan Maynard, Thomas Bond, Isaiah Hackney, Caleb Spears, and Jasper McCoy each scored a single goal. The Pirates recorded 61 shots on goal to Man's three.
BELFRY 2, PAINTSVILLE 0: The Belfry Pirates shut out the visiting Paintsville Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the BHS Soccer Complex as they picked up the 2-nil victory. The game was scoreless at the half as neither team could find the back of the net in the first 40 minutes of action. The Pirates finally broke through in the 47th minute as Dalton Stacy found the net after a corner kick from Blake Kulik to give them the 1-0 lead. In the 68th minute junior Cayden Long scored his first goal of the game to give Belfry some much needed insurance. The Pirates recorded 29 shots on goal compared to just six for Paintsville. Goalie Caleb Spears had four saves. The win improves Belfry to 7-2-1 entering play this week.
BELFRY GIRLS 5, LETCHER CO. 0: The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up an easy win against Letcher County at home on Tuesday Sept. 10 as they cruised to the 5-nil victory. Senior Kylie Gollihue led the way for the Lady Pirates with three goals while Mylah Caudill added two. Caudill and Marki Maynard also picked up an assist. Belfry recorded 18 shots on goal while the Lady Cougars recorded 10. Belfry goalie Kenzie Maynard recorded the clean sheet with 10 saves.
BELFRY GIRLS 8, SHELBY VALLEY 0: Belfry senior Kylie Gollihue had her way with the Shelby Valley Lady Cats in a match on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Shelby Valley as she scored seven goals and led her team to the 8-nil victory. Gollihue had five goals in the first half alone and then added two more in the second half to reach he final total of seven. That makes the second time this season she has scored seven goals as she also did it on Aug. 22 against Pikeville. She had 28 goals in only 11 games entering this week. Hannah Cobb added the other goal for coach Karissa Whitt's squad.
BOYD COUNTY 2, BELFRY GIRLS 1: The Belfry Lady Pirates lost a tight match on Saturday, Sept 14 at the BHS Soccer Complex as Boyd County came back from a 1-nil halftime deficit to win by a final tally of 2-1. Kenzie Jackson scored the only goal for the Lady Pirates just before the end of the first half to give the the 1-0 lead. The LAdy Lions were on attack mode all-time as they had 24 shots on goal compared to just five for Belfry. Goalie Kenzie Maynard recorded 17 saves. The Lady Pirates saw their record move to 6-5-1 as they entered play this week.
CHAPMANVILLE 2, MINGO CENTRAL GIRLS' 0: The Mingo Central Lady Miners fell to Chapmanville by a final tally of 2-0 in a match played at Miner Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 5. Goalie Destiny Blackburn recorded the only stats for the Lady Miners on the day as she had nine saves.
MARTIN COUNTY 7, MINGO CENTRAL GIRLS 2: The Mingo Central Lady Miners will continue the search for their first win of the 2019 season as they fell to Martin County by a final score of 7-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Taylor Wellman scored the first goal of the season for coach Noah Rhode's club as she connected with the back of the net on a penalty shot. Dani Lynn Browning then knocked in the second goal later in the game. Goalie Destiny Blackburn contributed 12 saves for the Lady Miners. They entered play this week with an 0-5 record.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.