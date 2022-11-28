BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another comeback wasn’t in the cards for the Marshall men’s soccer team, as its season came to an end in the third round of the NCAA tournament Sunday evening.
An early second-half goal from Indiana’s Brett Bebej was enough of an advantage to lift the 13-seed Hoosiers over the Thundering Herd, 1-0, at Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
“They were playing it in behind us and just looking for flick-ons with the field being quite wet, and I thought we gave up a little bit too much territory,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “They got corners from that, which is where they ended up scoring from.”
The Herd won its first two matches of the tournament: over Elon (1-0) in the first round and found an equalizer after falling behind against Virginia in the second round, a match they’d ultimately win in penalty kicks 5-3. But in a rematch of the 2020 College Cup Final, Indiana flipped the result from 18 months ago and sent the Thundering Herd (11-4-4) home, punching its ticket to the quarterfinal round to face either 5-seed Stanford or 12-seed UNC Greensboro on the road.
“We knew this team had a bit more, but that’s just soccer sometimes,” Grassie said, reflecting on the loss. “You can be right there and it’s the odd goal that undoes you.”
From the start, the Hoosiers (12-4-6) made it clear that they wanted to dictate the pace of the match, and it took just 90 seconds for them to give the defense a scare when Samuel Sarver logged the first shot of the match, but sent it just wide of the net.
It would be the only shot taken by the home team for the next 37 minutes, when they made a push offensively in the waning moments of the opening period, taking four shots in the final seven minutes of the first half but coming up empty, still.
Five different Hoosiers took shots but only two were on goal. Marshall’s Oliver Semmle made saves on each of them, in the 39th and 43rd minutes to keep things scoreless at the break. The Herd took four shots and Joao Souza had three of them with the other coming from Collin Mocyunas, but none were on target.
But the one glaring advantage for Indiana came in the category of corner kicks, taking 10 in the first half while Marshall had none. But the 11th corner was the difference maker.
When Ryan Wittenbrink sent in the cross from the near side corner of the field, it soared over the defense, and Brett Bebej headed it past Semmle to break a scoreless tie in the 47th minute with just his third goal of the season. The 1-0 advantage held the rest of the way and Indiana walked away with the win.
“Everybody is very upset with the result here tonight,” Grassie said. “We come to a place like this and expect to win and that just shows how far (the seniors) have helped bring the program.”
Semmle finished the match with five saves against six shots on goal. Indiana’s JT Harms made saves on each of Marshall’s two shots on target. Marshall led the Hoosiers in shots taken, 12-10, but took just one corner kick to Indiana’s 12.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.