BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another comeback wasn’t in the cards for the Marshall men’s soccer team, as its season came to an end in the third round of the NCAA tournament Sunday evening.

An early second-half goal from Indiana’s Brett Bebej was enough of an advantage to lift the 13-seed Hoosiers over the Thundering Herd, 1-0, at Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

