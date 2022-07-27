Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall’s Ryan Leitch rounds the bases following his home run during the Herd baseball team’s game against University of Alabama in 2021 at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Another Marshall baseball player is going pro.

Ryan Leitch, who wrapped up his third season with the Thundering Herd this spring, was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent Thursday afternoon.

