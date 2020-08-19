HUNTINGTON — No matter who lines up behind center for Marshall, that quarterback will never have taken a college snap at that position.
That doesn’t change the rhetoric for Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey as the quarterbacks continue through camp.
Whomever is at the position will be in command of the offense and will be called on to be the leader despite a veteran-laden offense.
Given that Marshall has a wealth of experience along the offensive line and the Conference USA Most Valuable Player returning in running back Brenden Knox, it is an interesting dynamic.
However, that is what Marshall’s offensive coordinator expects that new leader to master as preparations continue in fall camp toward a season-opener.
“One thing I’ll always say is that if you are going to lead as a quarterback, then you’d better know more than that guy next to you,” Cramsey said.
Not only is it a pressure-packed scenario for the newcomer at quarterback — likely Grant Wells or Luke Zban — but it is also tests the resolve of the veterans to put their trust and years of experience in the hands of someone who has not been at the spot before.
Cramsey said he’s been pleased with the reception of his veteran players so far, noting that he has plenty of leaders along the offense, but they all defer to the quarterbacks.
“You know what? There’s leaders in the offense and then there’s times you have to be led,” Cramsey said. “A good leader understands when he has to be led and he allows the quarterbacks to lead him.”
One of the things that has helped Wells and Zban each throughout the early portion of camp is the knowledge that they now have of the system because they went through meetings during the shutdown.
While they weren’t physically able to get on the field for reps, Cramsey said the mental side of it got increased emphasis, which means those quarterbacks have been through the install of the scheme four times — once during April in what would’ve been spring ball, once in May, again in June and July and now on the field in August.
“We had more meeting time from April until now than we ever did in my 17 years of coaching…,” Cramsey said. “This is the fourth time that we’ve been able to install the offense. To me, the knowing part of it is no question.”
That repetition has given them command of what Cramsey wants executed, which aids with pre-snap reads and getting guys in the right place.
“Right now, that’s the situation,” Cramsey said. “Right now, they can sit there and tell you…’you’ve got that guy and that guy, so shut up and do that’ and they respect that because, hey, he’s right.”
With that mental grasp, the physical execution under pressure is where Cramsey wants to see their poise, which is why the coaches are putting them through every situation imaginable in a short period of time.
“It comes out in the wrong way sometimes, but you want bad things to happen right now on the field, so we can see it and correct it and can fix it, so it doesn’t happen,” Cramsey said.
Amidst distractions and interruptions, there is still a quarterback job to prepare for — no matter when the 2020 season starts.
That’s why Cramsey is making sure that every practice is as game-like as possible.
Whether that’s communication with the line of scrimmage in the face of a blitz or working with receivers on the outside, every detail is magnified during practices.
“You can’t coach experience and every single rep needs to be an experience situation this fall camp,” Cramsey said.