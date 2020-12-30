Marshall’s stocking ended up with a lump of coal in it on Christmas Day in Alabama.
Grant Wells was sacked on fourth down inside Buffalo territory, ending a frustrating three-week stretch for the Herd offensively in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday.
With the loss, Marshall’s season ends at 7-3 with three consecutive losses.
“We didn’t get done what we had to there,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “Give credit to Buffalo. They did a nice job. Offensively, we just didn’t get it done.”
Holliday, who was named Conference USA Coach of the Year earlier this week, was in the final game of his contract with the Herd, which expires on June 30, 2021.
After the game, Holliday spoke about his contract, saying he and Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick have not addressed his future at this time.
“I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest with you,” Holliday said.
Marshall had its chances in the Camellia Bowl on Friday, but was unable to make plays down the stretch as Buffalo (6-1) earned the win.
Buffalo running back Kevin Marks scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left after Antonio Nunn made a pair of catches in front of Steven Gilmore to keep the final drive moving.
Marks finished with 138 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries in relief of running back Jaret Patterson, an All-American candidate who missed the game due to injury.
“To come out today and do it against one of the top defenses in the nation is big-time,” Marks said.
Nunn caught a 26-yard pass that put the Bulls in the red zone, then hauled in a key reception for 13 yards on third-and-5 that forced Marshall to back off and allow Marks to score to give the offense one last chance to tie.
Wells was able to complete a pair of passes to Corey Gammage to get the Herd in the red zone, but two sacks in the final three plays ended the comeback bid.
Gammage was a bright spot for the offense, catching six passes for 88 yards. Wells was just 13 of 20 for 114 yards in the loss.
Once again, Marshall’s offense struggled to get things going on Friday, marking the third straight game that struggles on that side have led to a Herd loss.
Marshall was, however, able to get a big drive just before halftime to cut its deficit to 10-7 going into the locker room.
Quarterback Grant Wells, who struggled in two losses to Rice and UAB prior to the bowl game, had a pair of completions to Corey Gammage while facing pressure — the last of which included a toe-drag by Gammage to set the Herd up at the Buffalo 3.
Two plays later, Knowledge McDaniel scored on a 2-yard run to give Marshall some momentum heading to the break.
“That was great,” McDaniel said. “It really had us going into the locker room really hyped and you see how we came out. We came out and got a (field goal) and it was 10-10. From there, we just needed to execute.”
Marshall took the second-half kickoff and quickly drove into Buffalo territory, taking more than six minutes off the clock and getting all the way to the Bulls’ 1-yard line before settling for a 21-yard field goal from Shane Ciucci to knot things at 10.
Ciucci later had a chance to give Marshall the lead, but his 42-yard attempt pushed wide late in the third quarter.
Each team adjusted to life without some of its biggest playmakers.
Marshall had three players — offensive lineman Josh Ball, running back Brenden Knox and linebacker Tavante Beckett — opt out to focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.
Buffalo played without Patterson, but the Bulls stuck to their game plan of using their mammoth offensive line to move the ball against Marshall.
The Bulls, who came in rushing for 309 yards per game, were successful early, rushing for 97 yards in the first quarter as Marshall got used to several different pieces on the defensive side of the football.
In addition to being without Beckett, the Herd was without safeties Brandon Drayton (injured) and Derrek Pitts (personal), which shifted its defense.
As Marshall looked to find its defensive chemistry early, Buffalo took advantage, possessing the football for 19 of the first 24 minutes of game action.
The Bulls took a 10-0 lead with 5:33 left in the second quarter after a 25-yard field goal by Alex McNulty — Buffalo’s first field goal conversion of the season.
Kyle Vantrease accounted for the Bulls’ lone first-half score when he ran in on a 1-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal after Marks had led Buffalo down the field. Marks had 117 of his 138 yards in the first half.
The close halftime score was a credit to Marshall’s defense, who got a pair of stops in the red zone to keep it scoreless in the first quarter.
“I think we did a good job when it came into the red zone area,” Johnson said.
Johnson finished with 11 tackles and an interception in what could have been his final game in a Marshall uniform.
Like many Marshall seniors, the choice on whether to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA will be one decided in the coming weeks.