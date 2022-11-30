SHORT GAP — In an instant classic with a spot in the Class AA title game on the line, Frankfort had no answer for Dane Hatfield.
The sophomore sensation put Herbert Hoover on his back, rushing for 177 yards and two key second-half touchdowns on 37 carries to lead the Huskies to a 17-10 win over Frankfort in the Class AA football playoff semifinals.
The win sends No. 9-seeded Hoover (10-2) into the Class AA state championship game for the first time in school history. The Huskies will face No. 2 Independence (12-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium. Independence advanced with a 58-19 semifinal win over No. 6 North Marion.
“So proud of this team and this community,” Herbert Hoover coach Joey Fields said after the win. “To get to go to the state championship for the first time in school history is special. I’m speechless about it.”
Frankfort drove down to the Huskies 22-yard line with two minutes remaining, but Andrew Rollyson intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal Herbert Hoover’s triumph at Falcon Stadium.
Hoover trailed Frankfort (11-2) 10-3 at halftime but Hatfield scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to give the Huskies the lead.
“He continued to show toughness week in and week out,” Fields said of Hatfield. “We didn’t throw the ball a lot because of the looks they were giving us and the protection issues we were having. They continued to show toughness running inside those tackles. Unbelievable player, unbelievable kid.”
Herbert Hoover benefited from a short Frankfort punt to start its opening drive of the fourth quarter at the Falcons’ 38-yard line. Ten plays later, Hatfield snuck over the line of scrimmage for a 17-10 lead with 5:53 left.
“We knew we had four downs to run it,” Fields said of the go-ahead score. “We were gonna keep running it. We gotta get better at that play, but I’m proud of our guys.”
The teams traded three-and-outs to set up one final Frankfort series, which advanced to the Hoover 22-yard line after a 25-yard connection from Luke Robinette to John Anderson III, but Rollyson stopped the rally with a key pick.
Rollyson also recovered a Frankfort fumble on the Falcons’ first drive of the second half.
Randy Hughart had an impressive game on the ground in his own right, providing the Huskies with 110 yards on 14 carries.
Frankfort was led offensively by Robinette, who rushed for 50 yards on nine carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 76 yards and an interception. Anderson caught four passes for 65 yards.
Tyrique Powell had eight rushes for 63 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run for the Falcons’ lone TD with 4:56 left in the opening quarter.
Both teams made first-half field goals. Frankfort’s Rhett Sensabaugh drilled a 28-yarder as time expired in the first half. Herbert Hoover’s Levi Paxton made a 19-yard kick with 11:56 left in the second.
Brayden Jones appeared to tie the game out of halftime with a 77-yard return for an apparent score on the opening kickoff of the second half, but Herbert Hoover was called for a holding penalty on the return.
It ended up not being a factor, as the Huskies ate up 68 yards on 12 plays on a drive that spanned 6:27, capped by a 1-yard Hatfield TD run on fourth-and-goal.
Hatfield rushed for 51 yards on the series, none bigger than a 16-yard scramble on third-and-15 midway through the drive.
Frankfort took advantage of a pair of Herbert Hoover turnovers to lead 10-3 at the intermission.
Herbert Hoover looked destined to strike first after runs of 16 and 19 yards by Hatfield on its opening drive, but a fumble, recovered by Frankfort’s Logan Athey, stymied the series.
Starting on their own 29, the Falcons marched 71 yards on six plays on the ensuing series, capped by a 3-yard TD run by Powell. The junior tailback set up the score with a 38-yard rush earlier in the drive. Frankfort led 7-0 with 4:56 left in the first quarter after Sensabaugh’s extra point.
The Huskies responded with a long drive of their own, again riding the legs of Hatfield, who racked up 37 yards rushing on the series.
Herbert Hoover marched down to the Frankfort 2-yard line with a nine-play, 76-yard drive, but elected to kick a field goal when stopped after three downs.
Paxton’s 19-yard field goal cut Frankfort’s lead to 7-3 with 11:56 left in the opening half.
Frankfort nearly made Herbert Hoover pay for settling for a field goal with an apparent 15-yard rushing touchdown by Parker VanMeter, who rushed for 39 yards on three plays, but it was brought back by a holding penalty.
Hoover returned the favor with a costly hold of its own, which forced the Huskies into a third-and-17 situation after a sack by Cam Layton.
Hatfield put his arm on display with a tight spiral on a heave down the middle of the field, but Robinette ranged over from his free safety position for an interception. His 17-yard interception return gave Frankfort the ball on the Huskies’ 37-yard line with 4:04 left in the half.
Frankfort moved down into the red zone, but Isaiah Chapman wrapped up Robinette, forcing the Frankfort QB to spike the ball with three seconds left.
Sensabaugh drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give the Falcons a 10-3 lead heading into the locker room.
Frankfort was the only team to punt during the opening half, when Huskies defensive lineman Caden Dotson had a tackle for loss on the Falcons’ opening possession.
Fields is in his third season as head man at Hoover and was previously head coach at Mingo Central during the 2017 and led them to a 12-0 record before falling to eventual champion Fairmont Senior in the semifinals. Fields was an assistant coach under Yogi Kinider on the Miner team that beat Fairmont 32-7 for their only title the year prior, so he has experience on Wheeling Island.
Fields, a 2009 graduate of Matewan High School, also served as an assistant coach for Martinsburg when they won the Class AAA State Title in 2018.
That isn’t the only tie the Huskies have to Mingo County as star QB Dane Hatfield is the son of former Burch standout and Mingo Central head coach Kevin Hatfield.
Dane is also the younger brother of Miner legend Drew Hatfield, who won the Moss Award in 2019 and set all-time receiving records for most catches and receiving yards in a career.