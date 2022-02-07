WILLIAMSON — The temperatures were frigid outside of the Williamson Fieldhouse on Friday night but the Tug Valley Panthers were burning up the nets on the inside as they rolled past Hurley (Va.) by a final score of 86-19.
12 players landed in the scoring column for head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s squad as they jumped ahead 29-7 after the first quarter of play and led 53-11 at halftime.
Freshman Joey Gollihue paced the Panthers with 16 points, Ethan Colegrove was right behind him with 14, and freshman Brady Brewer finished with 10.
Buddy Marcum and Ashton Davis tossed in eight points apiece while Brandon Nuebig added seven off of the bench in the fourth quarter.
Hurley was led by Caden Mullins and Kevin Looney who scored six apiece.
Score by Quarters
HHS: 7 4 1 7 — 19
TVHS: 29 24 18 15 — 86
Scoring
H: Mullins 6, Looney 6, Layne 3, Matney 2, Bailey 2.
TV: Gollihue 16, Colegrove 14, Brewer 10, Marcum 8, Davis 8, Neubig 7, Preece 5, Gilman 5, Armstrong 5, Walker 4, Pack 3, Smith 1.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 68 TUG VALLEY 47 (Saturday)
Class AAAA No. 6 ranked South Charleston traveled south on Saturday afternoon for their annual trip to the Williamson Fieldhouse to play in the 20th Annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout.
The Black Eagles (11-3) fared well as they built an early lead over Class A No. 6 Tug Valley and ran away with a 68-47 win.
South Charleston head coach Josh Daniel said after the win that his team looks forward to traveling to Mingo County every season and competing inside of the historic venue.
“We’ve came down here to Williamson and played in this thing for a while now, even when I played at South Charleston, we came down here and played in this Shootout,” coach Josh Daniel said. “It’s a great place to play and it’s a part of the state that we don’t get to come play a lot being in the MSAC. We enjoy bringing our kids down here. We always get treated well and we always get to play a team that we wouldn’t normally play in the regular season. Whether it’s a Kentucky team or a team like Tug Valley, you are always going to be going up against a good team and going up against good coaches. We enjoy coming down here.”
Mondrell Dean led the way for South Charleston as he scored 17 points while Wayne Harris was right on his heels finishing with 16 points and six assists.
Bryson Smith narrowly missed double-figures with nine points while Zavion Murray added eight off the bench and Cayden Faucett chipped in seven.
Senior Ethan Colegrove led the way for Tug Valley with 22 points, even rebounds, and four assists while Joey Gollihue also reached double-figures with 10 points.
The win for the Eagles improves them to 11-3 on the season while the loss for Tug Valley drops them to 8-5.{/div}
The Panthers have a busy week as they are scheduled to play Webster County in the Par Mar Classic at WV State on Monday night, at St. Joe on Wednesday, and return home to home Westside on Friday and rival Mingo Central on Saturday.
Score by Quarters
SCHS: 20 15 15 18 — 68
TVHS: 10 4 18 15 — 47
Scoring
SC: Dean 17, Harris 16, Smith 9, Murray 8, Faucett 7, Motley 5, Bausley 4, Goebel 2, Kellum 2.
TV: Colegrove 18, Gollihue 10, Marcum 8, Hale 7, Davis 4.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 57 MINGO CENTRAL 42 (Friday)
Mingo Central and head coach Stan Elkins could never get any offense going in their opening game of the Hatfield McCoy Shootout on Friday against Johnson Central.
The Golden Eagles led 26-22 at halftime and kept the lead at four at 41-37 going into the fourth where they would outscore the Miners 16-7 to secure the double-digit win.
Grant Rice led the way for Johnson Central with 13 points while Connor Lemaster was right behind him with 12. Preston Smith led Mingo Central with 12 points while fellow senior Justin May tossed in 11.
Score by Quarters
JCHS: 11 15 15 16 — 57
MCHS: 14 8 13 7 — 42
Scoring
JC: Rice 13, Lemaster 12, McKenzie 9, Butcher 9, Rose 8, Collins 3.
MC: Smith 12, May 11, Cline 6, Jackson 4, Hatfield 3, Porter 3, Thomason 3.
SCOTT 93 MINGO CENTRAL 47 (Saturday)
The Skyhawks (10-6) drilled 13 three-pointers in the win, including six from Cavin White as he poured in a season-high 21 points off the bench.
“We’ve been playing pretty well lately, but we really moved the ball well today,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said after the game. “We enjoy coming down here, we try to come to the Shootout every year. It’s always a good atmosphere and something these guys look forward to.”
The game was tight after the first quarter of play as Scott led the Miners 20-16. The Skyhawks then pulled away in the second quarter as they outscored Mingo 28-8 and took a 48-24 lead into the half after a three from Landon Stone.
Scott continued the hot shooting in the second half as they poured in 30 points in the third quarter alone and took a 78-34 lead into the fourth after a three from Isaac Setser.
All 11 of the Skyhawks landed in the scoring column after the win as they were led by Reece Carden’s game-high 26 points. Ian Jarrell also landed in double figures with 10 points and guard Jaren Gaiter was right behind him with nine.
Jake Cline was the lone bright spot for the Miners, as the junior led the way with 13 points, 10 coming in the first half. Freshman Matt Hatfield was next on the scoresheet with nine points.
The loss for Mingo Central drops them to 5-8 on the season, and the win for Scott improves them to 10-6.
The Miners also have a busy week ahead with four games on tap beginning with home games on Tuesday against Riverview and Wednesday against Lincoln County.
MCHS remains at home on Friday to host Class AA No. 3 Bluefield and then will hit the road to Naugatuck on Saturday to face rival Tug Valley.
Score by Quarters
SHS (10-6): 20 28 31 15 — 93
MCHS (5-8): 16 8 10 13 — 47
Scoring
S: Carden 26, White 21, Jarrell 10, Gaiter 9, Stone 6, Sharps 6, Dolin 4, Elkins 3, Setser 3, Lacy 2, Grant 2.
MC: Cline 13, Hatfield 9, Smith 8, May 7, Bishop 3, Jackson 2, Thomason 2, Porter 0.