NEWTOWN — The 2019 Moss Award winner, which is the award for the Mountain State’s best wide receiver, has decided where he will attend college as Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield signed with Glenville State during a recent signing day ceremony at the school.
Hatfield recently capped off arguably one of the most impressive careers in West Virginia prep football history as he finished his four years for the Miners with 343 catches for 5,168 yards, and 64 touchdowns, breaking the old state receiving records of 329 receptions and 5,068 yards.
He also set single season records for receptions and yards during his senior season as he hauled in 124 passes for 1,870 yards, and 20 touchdowns. Hatfield was also a member of the Miners undefeated Class AA State Championship team in 2016.