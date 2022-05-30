NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley standouts Autumn Hall and Emily Hatfield will have one more chance to suit up in their silver-and-black Panther uniforms.
The duo was chosen this past week to compete in the 2022 West Virginia Regional High School Senior All-Star Softball Game to be held on June 9 at Buffalo High School.
For Hatfield and Hall its just another its just another form of recognition for what has been two of the most decorated softball careers in the history of TVHS.
During her senior season Hall, who is committed to West Virginia State, had an 11-11 record in the circle with a 1.97 ERA. She struck out 182 batters in 131.1 innings pitched and finished with a WHIP of 1.051.
At the plate Hall, who also suffered a broken left wrist early in the season, hit .474 with a home run, 13 RBIs, and 24 runs scored. For her career, Hall finished as a .471 hitter with six career long balls.
Hatfield, who served as Hall’s backstop during her career and boasted one of the top arms in Class A from behind the plate, finished her senior season with a batting average of .452 and a slugging percentage of .796.
Hatfield clubbed seven home runs in 2022, led the team in RBIs with 39, and was second in runs scored with 29.
For her career Hatfield turned in a batting average of .415 and smacked 22 career home runs.
Both Hatfield and Hall have seen their names on the Class A All-State Teams in years past.
Hall was named to the First Team after a monster freshman season in 2019 when she struck out 327 batters in 190 innings and Hatfield was named to the First Team after the 2021 season as a junior.
The teammates will be playing on the Region IV All-Star team which will consist of other top players from other team within Region IV in any of the three classes. Coaching the Region IV All-Star team is Scott’s Eric Harper.
The first game starts at 9 a.m. on June 9 with a total of four games being played in the day. There will also be several individual competitions including a home run derby, fastest arm, and base running.