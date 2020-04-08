NEWTOWN — This past week was a good one for Mingo Central senior athlete Drew Hatfield.
Not only did the two-sport star find out that he was named captain of the Second Team on the Class AA All-State Basketball squad by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, he also found out he would be playing for the South squad in the annual North South Football Game which is set to be played in June.
Drew led the Miners to a 13-12 record on the hardwood his senior season and finished fifth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring as he averaged 21.2 points per game and five plus assists for the Miners. He finished his career with 1,845 total points and is the leading scorer in the history of MCHS scoring 1,140 points in his career for the Miners.
Hatfield was named to the All-State team all four years of his high school hoops career.
Hatfield also was named All-State all four years of his football career for MCHS, including First Team honors each of the past three years, and it was revealed this past week that he would be representing the Miners in the annual North South Football game.
Organizers of the annual North-South football game are currently pushing forward with plans for this year’s all-star classic June 13 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Hatfield recently capped off arguably one of the most impressive careers in West Virginia prep football history as he finished his four years for the Miners with 343 catches for 5,168 yards, and 64 touchdowns, breaking the old state receiving records of 329 receptions and 5,068 yards.
He also set single season records for receptions and yards during his senior season as he hauled in 124 passes for 1,870 yards, and 20 touchdowns and was named winner of the 2019 Randy Moss Award. Hatfield was also a member of the Miners undefeated Class AA State Championship team in 2016.
Drew has committed to Glenville State where he will continue his football career this fall. He will be catching passes on the South squad from Tug Valley QB Ethan Varney, who was also named to the team.
Here is the complete Class AA All-State Basketball team in full:
First Team
Obinna Anochili-Killen, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain)
Braeden Crews, Bluefield, Sr.
David Early, Logan, Sr.
Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior, Jr.
Luke LeRose, Shady Spring, Sr.
Bryson Lucas, Robert C Byrd, Jr.
Isaac McKneely, Poca, Soph.
Tommy Williams, Shady Spring, Sr.
Second Team
Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, Sr. (Captain)
Jansen Knotts, Frankfort, Sr.
Sean Martin, Bluefield, Sr.
Khori Miles, Robert C Byrd, Sr.
Brayden Miller, Roane County, Jr.
Gunner Murphy, North Marion, Sr.
Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport, Sr.
Jadyn Stewart, Braxton County, Sr.
Third Team
Austin Ball, Man, Soph.
Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs, Soph.
Jared Cannady, Independence, Sr.
Jon Hamilton, Scott, Sr.
Kolton Painter, Nitro, Soph.
Shad Sauvage, James Monroe, Soph.
Andrew Shull, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain)
Zach Taylor, Oak Glen, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Gavin Asterino, East Fairmont; Jagger Bell, Scott; Jack Bifano, Bridgeport; Ethan Blackburn, Westside; David Blanco, Frankfort; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Grant Bonner, Herbert Hoover; Nick Bryant, Wayne; Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant; Braden Chapman, Shady Spring; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Jacob Clark, Oak Glen; Brody Danberry, Sissonville; Jack Faulkner, Grafton; Christian Frye, Winfield; Kyle Gannon, Lewis County; Elijah Gillette, Weir; Mitchell Hainer, Logan; Jahiem House, Bluefield; Gavin Kennedy, Robert C Byrd; Ryan Leep, Lincoln; Jason Manns, Oak Hill; Jesiah Matlick, Philip Barbour; Michael McKinney, Independence; Peyton Meadows, PikeView; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Phillip Mullins, Chapmanville; Kaulin Parris, Bluefield; Jacob Perdue, Oak Hill; Colten Pritt, Clay County; Daniel Reed, Westside; Noah Rittinger, Poca; Shawn See, Keyser; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Kolby Stiltner, Wayne; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Tyler Toler, Braxton County; Joseph Udoh, Sissonville; A J Williams, Liberty (Raleigh).