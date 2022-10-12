Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

hannah fite 1000th dig.jpg

Belfry junior Hannah Fite (No. 2) reached a career milestone when she earned her 1000th career dig in a win over Phelps on Sept. 22.

 Submitted photo

Belfry junior Hannah Fite (No. 2) reached a career milestone when she earned her 1,000th career dig in a win over Phelps on Sept. 22.

Recommended for you