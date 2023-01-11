Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A career outing for Marshall freshman Micah Handlogten helped the Herd snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 13-4 overall, eclipsing last year’s win total.

The 7-foot-1-inch youngster dropped 19 points, pulled in 19 rebounds, blocked five shots and stole two passes in an 81-66 win over visiting Coastal Carolina (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon inside the Cam Henderson Center.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

