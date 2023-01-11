HUNTINGTON — A career outing for Marshall freshman Micah Handlogten helped the Herd snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 13-4 overall, eclipsing last year’s win total.
The 7-foot-1-inch youngster dropped 19 points, pulled in 19 rebounds, blocked five shots and stole two passes in an 81-66 win over visiting Coastal Carolina (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon inside the Cam Henderson Center.
The contest started off back and forth, with two ties and three lead changes in the opening minutes, but then Marshall took control with an 8-0 run to turn a one-point deficit into a seven-point lead and the Herd never trailed again.
“We want to throw the first punch every game,” Taevion Kinsey said. “We went on our win streak by throwing the first punch and as you can see, when we do it, it’s hard to catch back up with us.”
That run led to the Herd (13-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) opening up a 13-point lead in the first half before Coastal Carolina scored the last five of the period to set the halftime score at 38-31.
“This game is played by intensity and you have to bring it every night. You can’t lay back and think you don’t have to play hard,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
Marshall’s rotation consisted of just one player off the bench, Jacob Connor, for the majority of the contest, though a seventh player did get in the game with Goran Miladinovic logging less than three minutes of play.
Connor scored three points in 24 minutes on the floor, one less than Obinna Anochili-Killen’s 25 minutes, but the other four starters all played at least 34 minutes in the win.
Along with his game-high 27 points, Kinsey was one assist shy of a double-double, leading the team with nine on the afternoon. Andrew Taylor added 17 points and three steals for the Herd.
But those performances stayed in the shadow of Handlogten’s, who got his sixth double-double of the season, which is the most among freshman in college basketball.
“He controlled the boards well today and had a great soft touch around the rim,” Kinsey said. “Their big is pretty good, too, they’ve got an all-league guy, but for the most part I think we have an all-league guy, too.”
Kinsey was referencing the Chanticleers’ Essam Mostafa, who is just three inches shorter than Handlogten but averaged a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) coming into the contest.
The native of Cairo, Egypt, scored 10 points but collected just five rebounds in 24 minutes against the Herd, much of that due to the play of Handlogten who set new career highs in both points scored and rebounds.
“Going into it, the coaches were prepping me because he is an all-league player,” Handlogten said. “I knew I had my work cut out for me and am just glad I took care of business.”
Antonio Daye Jr. led Coastal Carolina with 15 points, followed by 10 each from Mostafa and Jamaro Brown. Henry Abraham scored nine, all in the first half.
Marshall won the battle on the glass, 53-38, and were plus-one in turnover margin after forcing the Chanticleers into 14 compared to 13 for the home team.
The Herd returns to action Thursday, a 9 p.m. matchup with Southern Miss that will be televised on ESPN2. In that matchup, Dan D’Antoni said he hopes to have Wyatt Fricks back in the lineup, who has missed the last three games with an injury.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.