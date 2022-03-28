NAUGATUCK — After Tug Valley senior Autumn Hall suffered a fracture in her left arm in a scrimmage game against Johnson Central on March 15, it was feared she may not be able to pitch again this season.
Fast forward just seven days and Hall was not only back in the circle for the Lady Panthers, but the West Virginia State commit pitched her team to a 5-2 win over Class AA Poca in a complete game 15 strikeout performance.
Doctors cleared Hall to return to pitch wearing a protective cast over her injured left arm and she never missed a beat as her final line in the win over the Dots was 7 innings, four hits, two unearned runs, and just two walks to go with the 15 Ks.
The Lady Panthers (4-1) got on the board first as third baseman Amelya Wellman singled home Cassidy Griffey in the bottom of the 1st to give them the 1-0 lead.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the 4th as senior catcher Emily Hatfield got all of one as she clubbed a three-run shot to deep left field to give Tug Valley a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers added one more run in the ensuing 5th inning as Haleigh Muncy led the frame off with a triple and then scored on a sac fly to right from Kinna Justice to give TVHS the 5-0 advantage.
The Dots were able to finally push across two runs in the top of the 7th inning but Hall struck out the final Poca hitter on three pitches to close out the game.
Muncy led the Panthers at the plate as she finished a perfect 3-3 with the triple and run scored. Hatfield smacked the 3-run home run while Mckynnli Farley, Griffey, and Wellman all finished with singles.
SHERMAN 2 TUG VALLEY 0 (9 Innings)
Sectional foes Sherman and Tug Valley have had several close, intense games on the softball field over the past few seasons and Thursday nights contest in Naugatuck was no different.
It was the Lady Tide and Chloe Treadway who came away with the win however as she bested Autumn Hall in a pitchers duel and they defeated the Lady Panthers 2-0 in 9 innings.
The two aces were dealing from the start and they kept the opposing hitters off balance all night long as neither allowed a run through the first eight innings of play and the two teams only had two hits combined.
Sherman finally broke through in the top of the 9th as Hailea Skeens worked a lead off walk, Treadway reached on an error, and then senior Zoey Steele lined a hard hit single into center to plate both runners and give the Tide the 2-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers put the tying run on base in the bottom half of the 9th but could not get them in as Treadway struck out the final two batters to end the game.
She went all 9 innings in the circle allowing just two hits while striking out 11 and walking three.
Hall was the tough luck loser as she went nine innings and allowed just three hits while striking out 14 batters and walking two. Hall, a righty, is pitching with a broken left arm early in the season that she suffered in a preseason scrimmage.
Haleigh Muncy had a triple and and Tailyn Russell a single for Tug Valley while Steele, Treadway and Shaylee Lewis had the three singles for Sherman.
The game was a battle of unbeatens as Sherman stayed perfect and improved to 4-0 while Tug Valley fell to 4-1 with the loss. The two teams are not scheduled to play again in the regular season.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to be back in action on Monday as they were set to play host to Class AAA South Charleston before welcoming sectional foe Buffalo to Naugatuck on Tuesday.
Tug Valley will end the week in a three-day tournament at Chapmanville are set to play Poca on Thursday at 7, Ritchie County on Friday at 8, and rival Mingo Central on Saturday at 7:30.