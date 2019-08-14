Williamson Daily News
NAUGATUCK - The Hady Ford era officially got under way last week in Naugatuck as the Tug Valley Panthers started football practice for the upcoming 2019 season.
They began practice on Monday, Aug. 5, on the grass at Bob Brewer Stadium. The Panthers saw 24 players come out for the first few days of practice, which is about average for a small single A school, and they expect a couple more kids to come to the team out once school gets back in session.
Ford is taking over a Tug Valley team that went 4-6 a season ago and missed the Class A playoffs for the first time since 2013.
A playoff berth in 2019 would put TVHS back in the postseason for the sixth time in the past eight years.
They will play two scrimmage games, the first being on Aug. 17 against Sheldon Clark and the second against Westside on Aug. 23, with both games starting at 6 p.m. at Bob Brewer Stadium.
The Panthers will kick off the season on Aug. 30 on the road at Hurley, Virginia.