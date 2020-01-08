WILLIAMSON — After it was revealed in mid-December that for the first time ever the Hatfield and McCoy Shootout would be held somewhere other than the Williamson Fieldhouse, news broke on New Years Eve that after some last-minute changes the two-day tournament had been moved back to the historic venue.
The late switch came after the Mingo County Board of Education alerted event organizers that they were not permitted to host the event on school property.
After originally not being able to reach an agreement with the Williamson Park Board, which is the reason the tournament was initially moved from the fieldhouse, event organizers and the Park Board were able to finally reach an agreement to have the event stay at the historic venue.
Tickets for the 18th annual Hatfield and McCoy Shootout will be sold for $8 per night and will be good for all the games that session.
Here is the complete schedule in full:
Friday, Jan. 10
Beth Haven vs. Scott, 5 p.m.
Hurricane vs. Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Phelps vs. Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Tug Valley vs. Wyoming East, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Wayne vs. Phelps, 1:30 p.m.
Scott vs. East Ridge, 3 p.m.
South Charleston vs. Shelby Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Valley vs. Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Tug Valley vs. Pikeville, 7:30 p.m.
Belfry vs. Mingo Central, 9 p.m.