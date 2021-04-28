WILLIAMSON — Gun enthusiasts mark your calendars as Williamson Parks and Recreation recently announced plans to host an Inaugural Gun Show at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The first ever Southern Coal Country Gun Show is set to take place over a two-day span on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16.
The event comes on the heels of the successful Southern WV Fishing Expo that was hosted by Parks and Recreation last month and drew an estimated thousand people into Williamson.
“We are really excited about hosting this event for the people of Williamson and the surrounding areas,” Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jarrod Dean said. “I think it is going to be great. These shows gives people an opportunity to get some guns appraised, maybe trade a little bit, pick up some new stuff, and meet some new people...and much like the fishing expo, it provides these local businesses and vendors another way to sell their product and get their name out there.”
Dean said that they have already began having some vendors call and sign up and he expects another good turnout just like the fishing show last month.
Prices for vendors will be $35 per six-foot table with vendors receiving a sixth table free for every five they purchase. Vendor check-in will begin on Friday, May 14 at 4 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. that evening.
Dean said that the facility will have strict security at the premises throughout the night to ensure that any items left overnight will be safe and secure.
The show will last from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. Two-day tickets will be available to the public for only $8 while kids age 12 and under get in for free.
Interested vendors are asked to call Jarrod Dean at (304)-785-7602.