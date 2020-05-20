Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.