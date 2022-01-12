HUNTINGTON — One of Mingo County’s own made some noise at the 34th Annual Original Toughman Competition held on Friday and Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Kermit’s own Grayson “Cheezy” Spaulding of Kermit ran through his opponents and was the last man standing in his Heavyweight class. Spaulding is a 2020 graduate of Tug Valley High School where he was an All-State football player for the Panthers.
Grayson Spaulding wins 34th Toughman competition
