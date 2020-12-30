CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team is under new leadership this season with the hiring of Kristina Gore.
Gore, a former Chapmanville assistant coach and player and a 2007 CRHS graduate, hopes her young team is able to be a surprise during the upcoming 2021 basketball season.
Gore replaces former coach Johnny Williamson, who stepped down in the fall, just prior to the scheduled start of the season which was eventually delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Williamson coached the Lady Tigers for four years and had some success, taking the Lady Tigers as far as the Class AA regional championship game twice.
The Lady Tigers were 16-7 last season, falling 39-37 to county rival Logan in the Class AA sectional tournament.
Chapmanville was the Cardinal Conference champions two years ago.
CRHS has not reached the girls’ state tournament since 2011 under another former coach, David Williamson (no relation). It was David Williamson who Gore served as an assistant coach.
The Lady Tigers are set to open the season on Jan. 26 at Wayne.
“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to coach at the high school level again and even more special because it’s my alma mater,” Gore said. “As much as I love coaching and the game of basketball, there isn’t anywhere else I would want to do it. I knew back when I wore the jersey that I wanted to coach the Lady Tigers one day.”
Gore said she expects the CRHS program to remain strong under her leadership.
“We are looking forward to building a solid program here,” she said. “We want to be successful on the court, but will always prioritize academics and character above everything else. More than anything we want these young ladies to be happy, healthy, and successful in their lives after high school. That’s the ultimate goal and purpose behind what we are doing here.”
Delayed practices for the upcoming season are set to begin on Jan. 11 but that could change.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty about the January 11th start date,” Gore said. “No one knows for sure what the season is going to look like, if we’re lucky enough to have one. The main focus for us all right now should be to do what it takes to reduce the spread of this virus to help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and socially distance yourself from others. Hopefully we will be able to play some basketball sooner rather than later.”
Gore’s offensive philosophy is centered around player freedom and creativity.
“Offensively, we want to give our players a lot of freedom to make their own decisions within our system,” Gore said. “We want to have good spacing, positioning, and movement so that we can force the defense into difficult situations. We aren’t going to run a lot of intricate set plays out of our base offense. We want to keep the game simple and minimize confusion. It may take some time for our players to adapt to having to read defenses and make plays instead of having a spot on the floor to run to. The goal is for them to learn how to be creative basketball players and avoid being robotic.”
Chapmanville has some rebuilding to do.
Gone are graduated four senior starters in Allie Farmer, Graci Brumfield, Ali Williamson and Olivia Dalton. A fifth player, Abbie Myers, transferred to Logan at mid-season last year.
“The past two years the team was blessed with talented and experienced senior classes,” Gore said. “We have zero seniors and only one returning starter from last season. Our starting five and supporting cast spots are wide open. While I have an idea of who those players should be, they will have to earn it. There’s a very hardworking and talented group of 8th graders at CMS and Harts. I’ve coached almost all of our current players at CMS. So, while coaching changes can be difficult, I feel like we have a leg up in the sense that most of these girls know me and what I expect out of them as human beings and players. We will make great strides quickly in establishing our culture and what it means to be a Lady Tiger.”
Hollie Blair, a 6-foot junior center, is Chapmanville’s only returning starter.
“She is the only returning starter from last year’s squad,” Gore said. “She has the ability to be a force inside. We will look to her to control the paint, but will look to her to score from the outside as well. We also hope that she will step up into a leadership role.”
Claire Dingess, a junior, was a key reserve on last year’s team and also should be key to the Lady Tigers’ success this season.
“She has the potential to be a strong leader for us,” Gore said of Dingess. “She’s been encouraging her teammates to work out on their own and stay in shape so that we are as prepared as possible when we are able to take the floor. The few days we were able to practice together she stood out as one of our hardest workers, which is crucial, because the best leaders lead by example.”
Sophomore Makayla Crum is another returnee from last year.
“What she gives you might not always show up in the stat sheet, but her contributions will play a big role in what we do,” Gore said. “She’s willing to dive for loose balls, sell out for rebounds, and isn’t afraid to mix it up inside with the big girls.”
Bryanna Marcum, a junior, is playing ball again after taking last season off. She is the younger sister to former Lady Tigers’ standout Abbie Marcum.
“She hasn’t played since her eighth-grade year, but you wouldn’t know it watching her in practice,” Gore said. “Her athleticism helps make up for some of that time off. She has a strong work ethic and isn’t afraid to ask questions if she doesn’t understand a concept, which makes her very coachable.”
Also on the CRHS roster are sophomores Isabella Belcher and Baylee Crum and six incoming freshmen, including: Riley Lucas; Chelsea McCloud; Erica Sigmon; Chloe Thompson; Jena Dingess; and Jaiden Mahon.
“Our largest group is our freshman class,” Gore said. “I’m happy to have six of them, and I hope they stay with us all four years. They are coming off of an undefeated season at the middle school. Chloe Thompson, Jaiden Mahon, and Jena Dingess were all starters on that squad. We have talked a lot about the jump in competition from middle school to high school and the difference in the Black Diamond and Cardinal Conferences. They know they have a lot of work to do and experience to gain in order to be successful at this level. Unfortunately, this freshman group won’t have the luxury of time. They will need to be ready to give us significant minutes right off the bat. It wouldn’t surprise me if a couple end up earning starting roles.”
Being youthful and lacking varsity court savvy will be no excuse for not being competitive this season, Gore said.
“Being young won’t be an excuse,” she said. “We will fight and claw for 32 minutes and place a heavy emphasis on team defense. Good shooting nights come and go, but defense is one area that good teams are consistent in. If you can defend, you can keep yourself in ball games. Our staff and players will work hard toward becoming a good defensive team. It’s going to take time for us to be efficient in our system. Ideally, we would like to be able to run-and-gun but right now, we are hurting a little bit at the point guard position. We are really a work in progress and it’s going to take time in order to establish team chemistry but we are confident with what we would like to do.”
Chapmanville is set to play in a new Class AA sectional with Mingo Central and Liberty-Raleigh, two non-Cardinal Conference foes.
CRHS is set to play the Raiders and Miners twice apiece this season.
Both the sectional winner and runner-up advance to the regional co-finals.
“That gives us a unique opportunity to host a regional tournament game for a chance to play in the state tournament,” Gore said. “We are going to miss being in the old sectional with some of the teams from the past such as Scott and Lincoln County.”
The Lady Tigers also have a home-and-away series with Logan but are not slated to take on their other county rival, Man.
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format this season as well, and with the delayed start to the hoop campaign, the girls’ state tournament is now set to be played March 30-April 3 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The regular season now stretches into mid-March before the start of the post-season, which is usually the last week of February in normal years.
“We will be short two or three weeks from what we normally have,” Gore said. “We have 20 games scheduled instead of 22. Ideally, you do not want to have to play three or four games a week but with the uncertainty with this virus we’ll be lucky to be able to play that many. I’m sure that we are going to end up with cancellations that will be COVID related. So we will have to do our best in order to get a decent season in so that the girls will be able to build on what they did this year going into next year.”
Gore said she expects the season to be just as chaotic as the football season.
“The map kind of dictates everything,” she said. “It’s going to be a scheduling nightmare.”
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
Jan. 26: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: *Poca, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: Liberty-Raleigh, 2 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: Summers County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13: *at Winfield, 3 p.m.
Feb. 18: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Summers County, 3 p.m.
Feb. 22: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: Mingo Central, 3 p.m.
March 1: *Logan, 7 p.m.
March 3: Sherman, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Liberty-Raleigh, 6:30 p.m.
March 8: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
March 11: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
March 13: *Scott, 2 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game