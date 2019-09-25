GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates soccer team picked up a win over county foe Pikeville on Thursday, Sept. 19 by a final score of 10-0 in a match played at the BHS Soccer Complex.
Senior star Kyle Gollihue continued her torrid pace on the pitch in the 2019 campaign as she netted seven goals in a single match for the third time this season and also recorded her 100th career goal making her the first soccer player in Belfry history, boys’ or girls’, to record 100 goals in a career.
She had four goals in the first half of action to held the Lady Pirates build a 6-0 lead at the break and then she added three more in the second half to reach her total of seven.
Celia Wiedel added two goals for coach Karissa Paige Whitt’s squad and Mylah Caudill also picked up a goal. Marki Maynard, Hannah Spence, Hannah Cobb, and Kenzie Jackson each recorded an assist.
The Lady Pirates had 23 shots on goal while Pikeville took three and Belfry goalie Kenzie Maynard stopped all three.
The win over Pikeville improved the Lady Pirates to 7-6-1 on the season heading into action this week.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 4 BELFRY 3: The Belfry Lady Pirates lost a tough match on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 17 despite a late rally as they fell to Lawrence County by a final score of 4-3.
After an early goal by Kylie Gollihie in the third minute of the game gave Belfry the 1-0 lead, Lawrence County rolled off four consecutive goals to take a commanding 4-1 lead going into halftime.
Coach Whitt’s squad made adjustments at the break and looked like a different team in the second half as Gollihue connected on two quick goals to trim the Lady Bulldog lead to 4-3.
That was as close as they would get however as both teams tightened up defensively and neither team scored the rest of the way as LC secured the 4-3 win.
Hannah Cobb tallied an assist for Belfry while goalie Kenzie Maynard picked up 10 saves on 16 LCHS shots on goal.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 1 BELFRY BOYS 0: The Belfry boys’ soccer team lost a tough low scoring game at home to 15th region foe Lawrence County on Thursday, Sept. 19 by a final score of 1-0 at the BHS Soccer Complex.
Like Johnson scored the only goal of the game in the 16th minute of action off of an assist by Tyler Maynard to give LC the 1-0 lead.
Belfry goalie Caleb Spears played the game of his season as he stopped 17 of 19 Lawrence County shots on goal on the day.
The loss drops the Pirates to 7-3-1 heading into action this week.