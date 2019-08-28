PIKEVILLE, Ky. - Belfry senior Kylie Gollihue had the game of her career in the game on Aug. 22 against Pikeville as she connected on seven goals to help her team cruise to the 8-1 victory.
After Gollihue scored the first goal of the game in the 14th minute to give the Lady Pirates the 1-0 lead they took advantage of an own goal by Pikeville to take a 2-0 lead just 20 minutes into the game. The score would remain 2-0 until Gollihue connected on her second goal right before the half to give Belfry the 3-0 halftime lead.
Coming out to start the second half Gollihue connected on back-to-back goals in the 45th and the 47th minute of play to give her the hat trick and push Belfry's lead to 5-0. She scored back-to-back goals again during the 59th and 61st minute of action and knocked in her seventh and final goal in the 74th minute of play to reach the final score of 8-1.
The Lady Pirates had 31 shots on goal in the contest compared to only eight for the Lady Panthers, Belfry goalie Kenzie Maynard picked up seven saves while Madison Thacker was busy with 22 saves for Pikeville. Alivia Gearhart scored the only goal for the Lady Panthers in the 72nd minute.
With the win coach Karissa Whitt's squad improved to 2-1-1, while Pikeville fell to 0-4 with the loss.
Belfry was back in action on Saturday against Ashland Blazer where they fell by a score of 9-1 and was scheduled to play Mingo Central last night but scores and stats were not available by press time.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.