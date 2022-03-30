NEWTOWN — A pair of Mingo Central football players signed to continue their career at the next level as Dylan Glasscock signed with Marshall University and Norman Kennedy signed with Union College.
Glasscock was a senior lineman for head coach Chase Moore this past season and played nearly 100% of the snaps on both sides of the ball. He was the Miners most consistent blocker on the offensive line and was constantly wreaking havoc in the opposing backfields.
The native of Gilbert was a multi-year starter at Mingo and was named Honorable Mention All-State for Class AA during his senior season. He will be joining the Thundering Herd as a walk-on.
Kennedy was the Miners top offensive threat all season long as he ran for 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns in only nine games in 2021. The senior finished tied for 22nd in the state in total scoring with 114 points on the season.
Kennedy is a native of Logan County but spent his high school years at Mingo Central where he was also a multi-year starter for the Miners. He also received Honorable Mention All-State by the WV sportswriters.