CHARLESTON — No. 7 seed Tolsia gave No. 2 seed Tucker County all it wanted for two-plus quarters in Wednesday night's girls Class A quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, but the Mountain Lions pulled away late for a convincing 66-44 win.
With the loss, the Rebels saw their season come to a close with a final record of 17-9, while Tucker County (20-2) advanced to the Class A semifinals on Friday morning in which it will play No. 3 seed Doddridge County in a 9:30 a.m. tip.
"I'm proud of the girls. They came out and battled hard from the get-go," Tolsia coach Ric Morrone said. "Tucker County has got a great program. it's been a while since we butted heads with them, but I've got a lot of respect for coach Helmick and what they are doing up there."
Tolsia started off the game hot as it raced out to a quick 8-0 lead and led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Rebels built the lead up to nine at 17-8 after a 3 by Kerrigan Salmons, but Tucker County went on a 14-3 run to take a 22-20 lead after a free throw from Ericka Zirk with 10 seconds left in the half.
Rebels senior Autumn Block got a jumper to go before the end of the first half to knot the game up at 22 at halftime.
"I thought we did a pretty good job after the first wave there. It was my fault -- we went man (to-man_ there to start with and the girls were kind of asleep there in the man," Tucker County coach Dave Helmick said. "We switched that up pretty quick. After the first timeout I feel like our girls focused.
"I felt like being tied at halftime we had the advantage, because we were tied and I felt like we had played really bad."
The game was back-and-forth to start the third quarter as Tolsia took a 30-29 lead after a pair of free throws from Block with 3:37 left in the period.
That would prove to be the Rebels' last lead as the Mountain Lions then went on a 22-2 run over the next six-plus minutes to take full control of the game.
"I was switching from a 2-3 and a 1-2-2 and I think that kind of confused (Tolsia) a couple times. We were able to get into the passing lane and able to get a couple of runouts," Helmick said. "But the main thing is we were holding them to one shot and not letting them get any second opportunities."
Tolsia trimmed its deficit to 12 after a 3 from Salmons with 2:04 left, but it was all for naught as Tucker pulled away for the 22-point win.
"I thought we missed some opportunities on offense and then were unable to score, and then once they extended the lead, we started to force some things," Morrone said.
Zirk led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Tucker County, while Macy Helmick followed with 14 points and six assists. All-state center Kadie Colebank was cold from the floor but still nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks.
Salmons led Tolsia with 14 points in her final game, while Emily Artrip followed her with 12. Block guarded the 6-foot-3 Colebank all night and produced a double-double of her own with 10 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals.
"I just am so happy and proud of our girls. We started off the year with a rough stretch, but we got better as the year went on," Morrone said. "I think the game tonight was that way too. We hit a dry spell there and couldn't score the ball. And then their size kind of bothered us there in the second half."
TOLSIA 12 10 10 12 - 44: K Salmons 14, E. Artrip 12, A. Block 10, A. Stevens 6, J. Young 1, K. Preece 1.
TUCKER COUNTY 8 14 20 24 - 66: E. Zirk 19, M. Helmick 14, K. Colebank 10, R. Matthews 8, A. Colebank 5, K. Hicks 3, B. Wetzel 3, J. Moore 2, A. Hicks 2.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.