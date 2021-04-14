Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Members of the Mingo County Girls All-County team poses with their hardware after being named to the squad following the conclusion of the Mingo County Girls Middle School Tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Burch Lady Bulldogs claimed their third consecutive Mingo County Middle School Girls Championship with a win over Lenore on Saturday afternoon at the Williamson Fieldhouse and had six girls named to the All-County squad to recognize their efforts. Bam Mosby, Bella Hall, Jerryah Warren, Mattie Estepp, Bug Akers, and Gianna Akers were each named for the Lady ‘Dogs. From runner-up Lenore Haven Deskins, Bailee Hall, McKenzie Browning, Kalyn Colegrove, and Mattie Colegrove were each named while Delaney Grimmett, Gina Bradford, and Holly Runyon represented third-place Gilbert. Kyle DeBoard was the lone member of the Williamson Lady Wolfpack while Isabelle Johnson represented the Matewan Lady Tigers.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

