ALLEN, Ky. — Wesley Christian High School is bringing back their national basketball program after a two year hold due to COVID-19 as they recently hired 26 year old from Gilbert native Shawn Ward as the new head coach.
Ward will be the youngest coach the Circuit Riders have ever hired as he just graduated from Mingo Central High School in 2014.
Coach Ward will be no stranger to the national level as he was a former assistant at Wesley Christian under head coach David Meddings. Wesley Christian gave him a ring to be an assistant back in 2018 after former Belfry head coach Randy Casey stepped away and moved back to Tennessee to take a coaching job.
Coach Ward has previously done a camps at Syracuse University with Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boehiem.
Coach Ward knows how to build a program from scratch as he took a 0-10 Gilbert soccer team straight to the Mingo County Championship the first year he was named as head coach.
“I bring a lot of youth but I have a lot of basketball knowledge,” Ward said. “I’ve had some good people in my corner than have taught me it’s more than X’s and O’s. if you can’t get a kid and a team to buy into your program and how you run things you will never be successful. Show a kid you care about them and I promise they will play hard as ever for you and treat each kid the same and show no favoritism that’s how you gain respect of your players.”
Even though Coach Ward is new to the spotlight he is no stranger to the game. He said he wants to build up the program to where they are playing the top teams in the country.
“We are going to play the best teams this country has to offer and I know every coach out there is thinking they can come in and get an easy win off of me because I’m the new guy in town,” Ward said. “I understand I’m going to have to hold my own and gain that respect. We play in the biggest league in high school basketball and these guys have been doing this for years, it’s a everyday job and for a new guy like myself they are not gonna make it easy and I love that. I love being an underdog. Being an underdog fuels me because I know I have more than one community backing me. I don’t just have Allen in my corner I have Mmingo and Logan county in my corner as well as I have roots in both West Virginia counties.”
Ward was raised in Mingo County but he had taken a job in Charleston and now resides in Logan county.
“The support I’m getting from everyone is really unbelievable I never knew I had this many backing me. But one thing is for sure I’m never going to forget where I come from and I’m always going to be loyal to the people that are loyal to me. I’ve already made sure that I have some games scheduled to come back and play in front of my home crowd and show this community what the national level has to offer. I feel a lot of people will come out and check us out it will be great seeing some familiar faces. I’m excited to get to work and I’m thankful for the opportunity of a life time. It’s time to get to work the Wesley way!!”
Wesley Christian School is a private school that is located in Floyd County, Kentucky in the community of Allen.