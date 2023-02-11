Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — For the first time since 2011 the Gilbert Lady Lions are Mingo County Basketball Champions. 

The Lady Lions completed an undefeated season against county competition on Thursday night inside the Williamson Fieldhouse as they topped Burch by a final score of 30-17. 

