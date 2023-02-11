WILLIAMSON — For the first time since 2011 the Gilbert Lady Lions are Mingo County Basketball Champions.
The Lady Lions completed an undefeated season against county competition on Thursday night inside the Williamson Fieldhouse as they topped Burch by a final score of 30-17.
Gilbert jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead after the first quarter of play but the Lady Bulldogs got going in the second quarter as they outscored Gilbert 11-3 to take a 12-9 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break coach Stephanie Endicott's Lady Lions snatched the lead back as Kerissa Bradford and Katie New both drained three-pointers to help them take a 19-16 lead into the fourth.
Gilbert clamped down on the defensive end in the final quarter as they held Burch to only a single point and they pulled away for the convincing 13-point win.
Gilbert's Jayden Bailey led all scorers on the night as she turned in a double-double finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
New was next on the scoresheet with eight points while Bradford chipped in five and Eva Munroe rounded out the scoring with four points.
Lexi Mapes paced the Lady 'Dogs with five points, Adelyn Belcher chipped in four, Gracie Hynd tallied three, Macey Farley finished with two, and Journeys Blair rounded out the offense with a point.
After finishing as runner-up in 2022, the Lady Lions had a goal to come back and win the whole thing this season. They did so convincingly as they finished the year with a 17-1 record but were unbeaten against Mingo County foes.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.