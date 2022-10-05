Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221005-wdn-bleachers.jpg
Buy Now

A photo of the repairs done to the Gilbert PK-8 ballfield are shown to Mingo County Board of Education members during a meeting Sept. 26.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Updates to the Gilbert PK-8 ballfield are nearing completion, after the home side bleachers were deemed unrepairable over the summer.

Maintenance Director William Hensley said bleachers were installed before the beginning of the season this year.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you