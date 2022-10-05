WILLIAMSON — Updates to the Gilbert PK-8 ballfield are nearing completion, after the home side bleachers were deemed unrepairable over the summer.
Maintenance Director William Hensley said bleachers were installed before the beginning of the season this year.
“Good news is the bleachers at Gilbert are installed,” Hensley said. “That’s awesome. The concrete pad is finished.”
Hensley said approximately 140 feet of the sidewalk will still need to be poured after installation of a new drain pipe.
Hensley said that facility is also set to receive a new septic system.
The Mingo County Board of Education made the decision to replace the bleachers after it received updated reports from an engineering firm who provided cost estimates for what it would take to fix the bleachers versus tearing them down and building something new. The estimates were sought after community members approached the board asking for a way for the bleachers to be saved.
“This board originally decided to, at one point, to demolish the home side of bleachers at Gilbert, and you were going to replace them with seating that was appropriate to a middle school that was safe,” said Superintendent Johnny Branch. “As we got closer to the demolition, we had interest from the community who were saying they didn’t want the bleachers torn down.”
The community interest comes from the bleachers being original to the former Gilbert High School, which now serves at the elementary and middle school for the area.
“The only problem was the bleachers were deemed to be unsafe in their current form,” Branch said. “We decided to go and take one more look, and to have a structural engineer go in and give us a clear picture of what it would cost to repair the home side of bleachers in order to maybe not have to demolish.”
It was determined that repairing the former bleachers would have cost an estimated $1.33 million. To demolish and rebuild at the current capacity of 500 with a press box would cost an estimated $878,000. Rodney McCoy of the financial department, however, said this cost would probably be even less because the board had voted to make the capacity of the bleachers more in line with what is at the other middle schools in the county so it would be smaller.
McCoy said there were documented issues concerning safety with the former bleachers, and that the new repairs were in the best interest of the community.
Phase one of repairs at the facility included a 655-foot concrete drain going in, 100 foot-long retaining wall, 85 foot by 25 foot concrete pad for visitors bleachers to sit on and a 222-foot long handicap accessible sidewalk going in.
