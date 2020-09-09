Mingo County was one of nine counties that landed an orange designation in the most recent color-coded map issued on Saturday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia Department of Education.
The color-coded map is a part of the re-entry metrics and protocols issued by the WV DHHR, WVDE, and Gov. Jim Justice which assesses community transmission and determines how and when in person instruction, athletics, and other extra curricular activities are conducted at West Virginia’s in-person schools.
An orange designation, which is determined by the number of daily cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average, means that games in the affected county are cancelled for a week until the new map is released by the DHHR the following Saturday.
If the number of average cases in the county drops the county’s status to yellow or even green, games can resume. But for the week present, games for all programs in the county are postponed and teams are limited to practice only.
The Tug Valley Panthers and head coach Hady Ford, who just opened the season this past Friday with a 22-20 win at Sherman, was scheduled to host Wierton-Madonna on Saturday at 4 p.m. in their second game of the season.
That game will now no longer take place. The same can be said for games involving other sports programs at TVHS, including Greg and Pam Chapman’s volleyball Panthers and the TV soccer team.
Mingo Central and head coach Josh Sammons will continue their shut down after they have been dealing with an active outbreak at the school with several staff members affected.
Due to the outbreak, the Mingo County Health Department and Mingo Board of Education shut down the MCHS football and golf program for two weeks.
The Miners had their season opening game scheduled to be against Wyoming East this past Friday and their second game against Point Pleasant game scheduled for this Friday night will also not be played.
If the Miners and coach Josh Sammons are able to resume the season the following week they will play their first game of the season at home on Sept. 18 against Man, of-course assuming that both counties will be permitted to play games and start in-person instruction.
Logan County teams have yet to play their first game in 2020 as they have either been a red or orange county in each of the last two maps released.
The Panthers and coach Ford will now turn their sites to the rival Tolsia Rebels who they will host on Sept. 18, which is one of the two home games remaining on the schedule remaining for TVHS.
Keep in mind, things are changing from week-to-week in this 2020 season and teams could even resort to rescheduling some postponed games to Monday’s and squeezing in two games in one week.
Stranger things have happened, and nothing should surprise anyone in 2020.