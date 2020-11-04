WILLIAMSON — A free-walking/exercise program designed to help promote a healthy activity for people of all ages in the Tug Valley area recently started back up.
The Walk with Ease program resumed on Monday, October 26 and will last until Friday Dec. 4 and is being held at four locations across Mingo County.
The program is hosted by Williamson Health and Wellness Center and is a free six-week walking program that is taught and led by well-trained facilitators. It is through the Arthritis Foundation, and it helps people learn about the fundamentals of walking and getting themselves back
The program is in its eighth year of existence and is facilitated and coordinated by Bev Workman and Alexis Batausa, who also helps with community outreach and promoting the program.
The four locations where classes are being taught this Fall are at the Delbarton City Hall, the Larry Joe Harless Community Center in Gilbert, the Kermit City Park, and the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Below are the days of the week and times the classes are currently scheduled to be held at each location:
- Delbarton — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Gilbert — Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and Friday at noon.
- Kermit — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Williamson — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
No classes will be held on the Wednesday and Thursday during the week of Thanksgiving.
During the 2019 Walk with Ease program, Batausa said participants received free registration into the Southern Harvest Half Marathon, 5K and 1.6-mile walk last fall. He said they participated in the 1.6-mile walk and that participants in the 2020 program were also set to receive free entry into one of the Tug Valley Road Runners Club’s events scheduled for this year until COVID-19 shut down all of the groups runs.
For more information on the Walk With Ease program visit the Williamson Health and Wellness Center Facebook page or call them at (304)-235-3400.